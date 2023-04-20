Fashion
Why is Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld controversial?
NEW YORK (AP) Karl Lagerfeld, the subject of this year’s Met Gala, transformed Chanel from frumpy to modern. He revolutionized the fusion of hip-hop culture and high fashion. He has dressed and befriended celebrities and transformed once fashion shows into masterful, theatrical presentations.
He was also a self-proclaimed loudmouth, publicly expressing his grossophobia. He spoke out against gay people who want to adopt children, migrants, survivors of sexual assault, the #MeToo movement and ugly people, without excuses.
And he left behind the receipts, his own contentious words.
Lagerfeld died in 2019 after having dominated the world of fashion until his 80th birthday. On May 1, his legacy will be on display at the star-studded fundraising party and its companion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. However, his polemical tendencies will probably not be exposed.
He offended people right and left, making the cutout as much an art as the perfectly cut double-sided dress, New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman wrote shortly after Lagerfeld’s death.
He was judging, Friedman wrote, and knew he himself would be judged, but he didn’t care. On the contrary, he adopted it.
Lagerfeld’s choice for fashion’s biggest night is not without criticism, though gala visionary and close friend Anna Wintour clearly not part of it. An emailed request for his comment on this side of Lagerfeld was not returned.
When some 400 celebrities and elites from fashion, tech, politics, music, social media, film, TV and sports ascend the Mets Grand Staircase for the gala, Jameela Jamil won’t be there .
The actor and activist was a rare public figure to condemn the theme, taking to Instagram to acknowledge his fashion genius but denounce his clearly hateful remarks, often towards women.
Why is this what we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING creators out there who aren’t bigoted white men? What happened to everyone’s principles and advocacy. You can’t stand up for justice in these areas and then witness the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disregard for marginalized people, Jamil wrote.
In 2020, a group of internet friends decided to democratize the A-list gala, by invitation only, with a Twitter companion open to creators who submit digital fashion in line with the annual theme of real things.
Don’t look for the High Fashion Twitter Met Gala this year.
As we approach the first Monday in May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating the met gala this year as our values do not match the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme, the coordinators tweeted.
Called the Living Soul of Fashion by Wintour, Lagerfeld and Her Gifts were out of the ordinary. So were his words.
THE #METOO MOVEMENT
In international fashion magazine Numro in 2018, Lagerfeld said he was tired of trying to expose sexual harassment, assault, misconduct and rape.
What shocks me most about all of this are the starlets who took 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact that there are no prosecution witnesses. That said, I can’t stand Mr. Weinstein. I had a problem with him at amfAR, he said, referring to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and a gala held during the Cannes Film Festival in support of the fight against AIDS.
ON THE MODELS
If you don’t want your pants pulled, don’t become a model! Join a convent, there will always be a place for you in the convent. They are even recruiting! he told Numro in the same interview, when asked about the charges against stylist and former Interview creative director Karl Templer.
To the German news magazine Focus in 2009, Lagerfeld said about plus-size models: No one wants to see curvy women.
In 2010, however, on Vice, when asked if he loved both skinny and voluptuous fashion, Lagerfeld replied, Yes, totally.
FATHOBIA OF THE LAGERFELDS
The man who co-wrote a diet book after losing 92 pounds (42 kilograms) in 13 months has criticized women over size 0 or 2 throughout his career. This includes his defense of designers who hire exclusively slim track models.
Asked in the same 2009 Focus interview about German women’s magazine Brigitte stating that it would only publish photos of real women, as opposed to professional models, Lagerfeld continued: You have fat mothers with their bags of crisps sitting in front television and saying that thin models are ugly. The world of fine clothes is made of dreams and illusions.
According to the book The World According to Karl, a collection of Lagerfeld’s own words, he once said: I think for women and men, fashion is the healthiest motivation to lose weight.
ON UGLY AND ANDY WARHOL
I shouldn’t say this, but physically he was quite repulsive, Lagerfeld told Vice of Warhol in 2010.
In the same interview, while talking about his penchant for wearing dark glasses, he described a German journalist who once interviewed him as a horrible, ugly woman.
MERKEL AND THE MIGRANTS
In 2017, Hamburg-born Lagerfeld shot Merkel, then German Chancellor, for opening her country’s borders to migrants during the Syrian refugee crisis in Europe two years earlier.
One cannot, even if there are decades between them, kill millions of Jews to bring back millions of their worst enemies in their place, he declared on the program Salut les Terrans! on Channel 8.
In some English translations he offered this anecdote: I know someone in Germany who took a young Syrian and after four days said: The greatest thing that Germany has invented is the Holocaust.
However, others reported the comment this way: I know someone in Germany who hosted a young Syrian who spoke some English. After four days, do you know what he said to the (German) lady? The best German invention is the Holocaust.
Either way, these comments sparked hundreds of complaints to Canal 8.
SAME-SEX MARRIAGE
Lagerfeld sent two brides in identical wedding dresses down the catwalk for the finale of her spring 2013 Chanel haute couture show in Paris, telling the Guardian it was a show of support for French marriage law homosexual.
But in the 2010 Vice interview, he spoke out against same-sex marriage, particularly as it relates to two men.
In the 60s, they all said that we were entitled to the difference. And now, suddenly, they want a middle-class life, Lagerfeld said. For me, it’s hard to imagine one of the dads at work and the other at home with the baby. How would it be for the baby? I don’t know. I see more married lesbians with babies than married boys with babies. And I also believe more in the relationship between mother and child than between father and child.
In 2013, while supporting same-sex marriage, Lagerfeld said he was less supportive of same-sex couples being allowed to adopt.
___
Follow Leanne Italy on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/italy
|
