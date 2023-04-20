



Natey Jones in Full Trailer for UK Movie ‘Pretty Red Dress’ “We can’t become ourselves until we find ourselves.” BFI has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Pretty red dress, an acclaimed feature debut that premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival last fall. It will open in UK cinemas in June, although no US release date has yet been set. The film follows a family tested to their limits when Travis, fresh out of prison, is found dressed in a dress by his partner Candice and their teenage daughter Kenisha. The family is sent spinning by this startling discovery and the truths that have been revealed. A feature debut from screenwriter and director Dionne Edwards, Pretty red dress has breakthrough performance of Natey Jones (National Theater Live: Small island), newcomer Temilola Olatunbosunand chart-topping singer/West End actor Alexandra Burque in his first film role. Secrets and desires threaten to spill out in this riveting drama. This seems good! Fresh and unique cinema. Here’s the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Dionne Edwards Pretty red dressof BFI Youtube: Travis (Natey Jones) has just been released from prison and it quickly becomes clear that everything has changed while he’s been gone. His girlfriend Candice is on the up and up, auditioning to star in a musical; Teenage daughter Kenisha struggles in school and her relationship with her mother is strained. When Travis buys Candice the dress of her dreams for an audition, rather than ironing out the family’s problems, it ends up creating even more…As secrets and unspoken desires threaten to boil over, Travis is forced to re-examine who he is and how he wants to be perceived in the world. Pretty red dress is both written and directed by British filmmaker Dionne Edwards, making her directorial debut after a few other shorts and TV work before. Produced by Georgia Goggin. This originally premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival last year. BFI will publish Pretty red dress in UK cinemas June 16, 2023 this summer.

