Fashion
Nikki Haley sparks fierce debate over white mother of the bride dress she wore to daughter’s wedding
Nikki Haley caused a stir on social media after wearing an off-white dress to her daughter’s wedding ceremony.
The Republican presidential hopeful, 51, took to social media to share a snapshot of the big day as she stood alongside husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and new husband by Rena, Josh.
And, despite many followers offering their congratulations to the young couple, it was Nikki’s dress that caught the most attention.
Dozens of fans rushed to criticize the mother of the bride for her outfit choice – but others jumped to her defense.
But social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the big day – and paid close attention to the mother of the bride’s outfit choice.
Nikki marked the occasion byuploading an image alongside a heartfelt caption that read, “We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh.
‘Grateful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in support and celebration.
‘Rena and Josh, we couldn’t be more proud of you two!’
And more images of the dress have since been shared elsewhere.
In the snaps, Nikki can be seen wearing a floor-length, sleeveless, off-white dress.
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts — and paid close attention to the mother of the bride’s outfit choice.
One of them asked, “Which woman in a white dress is going to get married here?”
Another added: ‘What is the bride? You can’t tell by this photo…’
And a third asked: “Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE?”
Many social media users praised Nikki’s daughter Rena and her new husband Josh (pictured together)
However, some social media users rushed to the comments to defend Nikki’s clothing choices.
Some, however, rushed to defend Nikki’s clothing choices.
In response to one of the negative comments, one user wrote, “I don’t see a veil on her head and she is wearing a champagne colored dress, not white.”
“I guess her daughter was with her when she picked it out, just like I was with my mom when she picked out her mom’s dress.”
Someone commented, “Gorgeous and your dress is a stunning mother of the bride dress.”
Others also praised the design and described it as a “stunning”, “chic” and “beautiful” choice.
Nikki officially kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign in February with a 26-minute speech in Charleston, South Carolina
Nikki officially kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign in February with a 26-minute speech in Charleston.
The former South Carolina governor, who took the stage for Survivor’s hit ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ used the speech to hit out at the country’s aging leaders and urge GOP supporters who are ‘tired of losing’ to send a “tough as nails” woman. to the White House.
She called for term limits and ‘mandatory mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75, vowed schools would never shut their classrooms again, vowed to fight China head-on, to support Ukraine and said America was “strong and proud, not woke and weak.
The former ambassador to the United Nations entered the GOP primary race as an outsider.
Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have emerged as frontrunners for the top spot on the presidential ticket, according to recent opinion polls.
|
