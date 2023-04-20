Fashion
Save for Madness: The Summer Fashion Edition
Let’s be honest: summer is right around the corner and the urge to buy something new is just as intense as the mosquito bites we’re already anticipating. Before you add everything in sight to your cart, let’s remember that the summer fashion pieces you bought last year are probably just as good now as they were a year ago. That doesn’t mean you can’t buy a little something, but it’s wiser to know where and what you’re putting your money into for the summer.
With mood boards full of linens, breezy dresses, natural prints and cozy ensembles, your summer fashion shopping list can quickly add up. We’ve never been one to steer you away from treating us, but knowing how to plan your expenses is a must. This is where our editors are spending and splurging on summer fashion this year.
Save: long skirts
While our editors are wearing our denim maxis on repeat this year, we also know there’s a good chance we won’t be wearing them in a few years. Since the trend is so widespread, there are plenty of inexpensive options to choose from that are just as chic as they are expensive.
Splurge: Denim Shorts
All you really need is a pair of good denim shorts, and once you find your favorites, you can wear them for years. Rather than getting quick fashion models that don’t hold up well, investing a little more in a pair that will last is your best bet.
Save: Buttons
If you’re looking for a reliable new button-down shirt, places like Old Navy, H&M, and thrift stores will be your absolute best friend. The quality is generally as good as that of high-end products; just pay attention to the material of the ones you’re looking at (cotton ones tend to wrinkle the most). If you’ve got your sights set on a high-end button-up shirt, browse your local thrift stores, you’ll find a pre-loved one that fits the bill.
Splurge: Swimwear
It is important that your swimsuit meets all the requirements so that you feel comfortable and look your best. That being said, a cheap bikini won’t stand the test of time (or be worth your $$$ in the long run). By opting for a better quality costume, your future self will thank you.
Save: Linen
Linen is a summer mainstay, but you don’t have to spend a lot of money to find a great piece. From experience, my favorite linen pants are from Target, and even though I’ve had them for three years now, they show no signs of wear. Just pay attention to the washing and drying instructions, and you can keep a cheap pair looking like new.
Splurge: Activewear
When the heat is at its highest, all I want to wear is bike shorts or something to get around easily. High-quality sportswear tends to wick sweat better, which is what you need on really hot days when you bother to put on real clothes.
Save: raffia bags
Nothing screams summer more than a wicker or raffia bag. Since these materials don’t tend to be the most durable in the world (even if you do get a more expensive option), we wouldn’t recommend breaking the bank, especially since they’re likely to be dragged around. beach and being put on patio floors during summer happy hours.
Splurge: Sandals
While you can get cheap summer sandals, buying ones that will last should be a bigger priority. Invest in a pair or two that you like and are comfortable, and you won’t have to worry about buying a new pair next year (or the year after).
|
Sources
2/ https://theeverygirl.com/save-splurge-summer-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Save for Madness: The Summer Fashion Edition
- Tesla and AT&T help bring Wall Street down
- Mondelez Begins Application for Innovative Accelerator Program
- Yemen: At least 78 people have been killed in a stampede
- A study from Tufts University found that the number of calories on the menu reduced cancer deaths
- Former Pak PM Imran Khans Instagram Manager Attaur Rehman Kidnapped in Lahore
- Students react to the arrest of former President Donald Trump
- PENN Entertainment Inc. stock underperforms peers Thursday despite daily gains
- Saudi Arabia is taking big steps in the overcrowded cricket calendar
- MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen lambasted for leaking ‘let the town have mercy’ video : NPR
- Enhanced chime for indoor smart home devices
- India’s Democratic Backsliding | FinancialTimes