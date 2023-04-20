Save for Madness: The Summer Fashion Edition

Let’s be honest: summer is right around the corner and the urge to buy something new is just as intense as the mosquito bites we’re already anticipating. Before you add everything in sight to your cart, let’s remember that the summer fashion pieces you bought last year are probably just as good now as they were a year ago. That doesn’t mean you can’t buy a little something, but it’s wiser to know where and what you’re putting your money into for the summer.

With mood boards full of linens, breezy dresses, natural prints and cozy ensembles, your summer fashion shopping list can quickly add up. We’ve never been one to steer you away from treating us, but knowing how to plan your expenses is a must. This is where our editors are spending and splurging on summer fashion this year.

Save: long skirts

While our editors are wearing our denim maxis on repeat this year, we also know there’s a good chance we won’t be wearing them in a few years. Since the trend is so widespread, there are plenty of inexpensive options to choose from that are just as chic as they are expensive.

Splurge: Denim Shorts

All you really need is a pair of good denim shorts, and once you find your favorites, you can wear them for years. Rather than getting quick fashion models that don’t hold up well, investing a little more in a pair that will last is your best bet.

Save: Buttons

If you’re looking for a reliable new button-down shirt, places like Old Navy, H&M, and thrift stores will be your absolute best friend. The quality is generally as good as that of high-end products; just pay attention to the material of the ones you’re looking at (cotton ones tend to wrinkle the most). If you’ve got your sights set on a high-end button-up shirt, browse your local thrift stores, you’ll find a pre-loved one that fits the bill.

Splurge: Swimwear

It is important that your swimsuit meets all the requirements so that you feel comfortable and look your best. That being said, a cheap bikini won’t stand the test of time (or be worth your $$$ in the long run). By opting for a better quality costume, your future self will thank you.

Save: Linen

Linen is a summer mainstay, but you don’t have to spend a lot of money to find a great piece. From experience, my favorite linen pants are from Target, and even though I’ve had them for three years now, they show no signs of wear. Just pay attention to the washing and drying instructions, and you can keep a cheap pair looking like new.

Splurge: Activewear

When the heat is at its highest, all I want to wear is bike shorts or something to get around easily. High-quality sportswear tends to wick sweat better, which is what you need on really hot days when you bother to put on real clothes.

Save: raffia bags

Nothing screams summer more than a wicker or raffia bag. Since these materials don’t tend to be the most durable in the world (even if you do get a more expensive option), we wouldn’t recommend breaking the bank, especially since they’re likely to be dragged around. beach and being put on patio floors during summer happy hours.

Splurge: Sandals

While you can get cheap summer sandals, buying ones that will last should be a bigger priority. Invest in a pair or two that you like and are comfortable, and you won’t have to worry about buying a new pair next year (or the year after).