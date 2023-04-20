Davids Bridal CEO promises to deliver dress amid bankruptcy – WWD

David’s Bridal may be down after its latest bankruptcy filing, but chief executive James Marcum said the retailer is not out – and is ready to keep its vow and deliver the most important dress.

Marcum told WWD in an interview Thursday that the company, which is vertically integrated through its China-based joint venture suppliers, will be able to continue delivering wedding dresses to brides while settling terms for its bankruptcy in court.

“We currently have 30,000 orders there that are in production as we speak, that will be transported through the bellies of planes to bring them here to the United States to make sure those customers get them,” Marcum said. .

The 70-year-old chain has some experience in tough times and the CEO said the company has “never missed a dress” thanks to COVID-19 despite factory closures, shipment of backups around the Suez Canal and the rest.

Doing that wedding day delivery is “a passion” and part of the “company culture,” Marcum said.

The company – and its culture – is being tested again with its second bankruptcy filing in less than five years on Monday.

While the company’s bankruptcy in 2018 was tied to a mountain of debt following a private equity buyout — the court removed $434 million of debt from its books in the process — the process this week was more of an echo of the pandemic, the CEO said.

“What’s really going on here is the disruption that came out of COVID-19,” Marcom said. “It still works in this post-COVID-19 world where behaviors have changed, the economic environment has changed, and conditions have changed.”

James Marcum

Like other retailers, David’s Bridal had to close during the pandemic. And while brides have returned when stores open, the wedding cycle has been disrupted with events scheduled for 2020 pushed back to 2021, and so on.

Along the way, the company developed what Marcum described as “a complicated capital structure” as it took on more debt to navigate the landscape.

Likewise, couples found that weddings started to get more expensive and then more laid back as people tried to cut costs.

With the pandemic, debt and shifts in consumer behavior piling up, David’s Bridal began looking for buyers last fall. And while more than 30 potential buyers took a look at the business, Marcum said worries about market uncertainty were too great.

The process is now continuing with the help of the bankruptcy court.

“The filing was really a step to make sure we had the time to go out there and finish marketing the business and looking for investors who could take on David’s long term,” Marcum said. “The goal is to sell it as a business in operation. The goal is to stand up, maybe not to be part of the whole store, but to emerge with a David’s Bridal that is strong. We’re a ubiquitous retailer and I believe…we’re really the only ubiquitous retailer at a true scale in this industry.

Currently, the company sells to more than one in four brides through its website and 294 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It employs around 10,000 people, including around 2,000 full-time and 8,000 part-time. . Earlier in April, the company disclosed plans to lay off more than 9,000 employees.