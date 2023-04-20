Athena Calderone sits for the Loewe exhibition at the Salone

Under the aegis of Jonathan Anderson, Spanish fashion house Loewe has become synonymous with playful innovation. With LOEWE chairs, the latest project unveiled at the Salone de Mobile in Milan, Anderson brings his singular vision to interior design and furniture. In collaboration with young craftsmen, Loewe reworked 30 vintage chairs, merging different materials such as raffia, leaf, shearling and felt. Eight of the chairs are described as paper loom chairs, created by the Belgian company Vincent Shepard. One of them is embellished with wacky mushrooms which give Anderon’s whimsical touch. Earlier this week, Loewe hosted a party in the courtyard of Palazzo Ismbardi, where the 30 chairs will be on display until April 23. The day after the fte, we chatted with Athena Calderone, designer, lifestyle expert and the mind behind EyeSwoonto get her take on new Loewes projects, she also let us know why maximalism is in it, and which Loewe Carrie Bradshaw chair would definitely own.

ERNESTO MACIAS: Where are you calling from today?

ATHENA CALDERONE: I’m calling from my hotel room in Milan. Staying at the Principe di Savoia, where I hadn’t been in almost 20 years. I’m getting older myself, but it’s been a while since I’ve been to this hotel.

MACIAS: It’s amazing. What did you eat for breakfast?

CALDERONE: I had a mushroom and cheese omelet and three cappuccinos.

MACIAS: Three, wow. For those who don’t know, could you explain what Salone is?

CALDERON: Lounge [del Mobile] is a design fair in Milan, and it’s quite amazing because almost all furniture designers, but also artists and fashion brands, come together to exhibit in a very creative way. There is of course a main fair, which I didn’t go to. I’ve been to exhibitions that aren’t in the fairgrounds and just spread around Milan.

MACIAS: Why do you think Milan is the ideal stage for a furniture fair?

CALDERONE: Milan is perfect because I think in terms of design, they’ve always pushed creative boundaries. I mean, if you think of ’70s Milanese, the sexy, low-rise design that’s really come to the surface in the last couple of years. There are a lot of design studios here in Milan like Dimore which are really rich with their palette and saturated colors. I feel like it’s the meeting of so many creative worlds, Milan is a fashion staple. It feels like it’s a crossover of multiple platforms and creative genres. I think for Europeans it’s obviously central and easy to get to, but even coming from New York it’s only a five and a half hour flight. It is therefore the ideal place to meet.

MACIAS: What did you wear to the Loewe party?

CALDERONE: I was lucky enough to wear Loewe. I was wearing high waisted black pants and a very nice puffy sheer black blouse, I don’t know if it’s chiffon. It had beautiful intricate details and was high on the neck and it puffed up. I feel like the look I chose matched both fashion and design. There was this beautiful pleat that was timeless. I really want to release it now that I mention it!

MACIAS. What was the mood like?

CALDERON: It was really elegant. It was fun and festive, but also sophisticated. I would say overall the feeling of the night, especially at the party, was that playful feeling. And it could have been the two Negroni I had before, or it could have been mushrooms and the beautiful weaving of the chairs. You felt this palpable energy in the crowd, the music, the art and the exhibit. There was this level of whimsy and playfulness that I think encouraged people to have fun.

MACIAS: I love it. What do you carry in your purse when you go to a party?

CALDERONE: I’m so minimalist. I never bring makeup or chewing gum. I usually have lipstick when my lips are dry, my iPhone and two credit cards. Because in Italy I found out they don’t always take American Express, so I have two cards, a lip balm and my phone. It is more or less that.

MACIAS: Let’s talk about these Loewe chairs.

CALDERONE: I’m such a big fan of any craft, anything that you can really get an essence from the touch of your hand. I think it’s so great that there are all these vintage chairs that are basically very, very basic, but vintage. In everything I do, whether it’s cooking a meal or designing a space, I’m always looking for that friction and contrast. I think this exhibition was precisely that. It takes young talent, that love and that ancient craft of weaving, and allowing them to be truly innovative. Like I said before, not only is there that contrast of vintage chairs that we’ve all seen for hundreds of years, but taking this young talent and having them smash those two ideas. That’s what the design is supposed to do. It is meant to make us curious, to lean in and look deeper, to capture our imagination and allow us to dream a little. It was as if this curiosity ran through the whole room.

MACIAS: Did a chair mark you?

CALDERONE: I really liked the Raffia chairs. There was a particular chair that was in one corner and paired with another black chair that was heavily covered in raffia. In fact, I went back today to photograph it and see it in daylight. By the time I started taking pictures it was getting dark and the lights were very red, and I wanted to go back and see it in the sun. I was struck by it today, especially by the way the light hit it. I would say the most unexpected pieces were, I don’t know if it’s mylar, but there was one in gold and silver. That contrast, that tension, that intrigue of that grand Palazzo from hundreds of years ago mixed with those vintage chairs, and that brand new shiny but very classically woven material.

MACIAS: In Plato’s writings on forms, he talks about the perfect form of the chair. What is your perfect chair?

CALDERONE: My perfect chair. Well, I could have two. I like the profile of a chair and I like the sculpting of a chair. I think a chair usually serves two different purposes. Sometimes they are just to watch and appreciate their beauty. Something that’s superstructural and has a beautiful profile that’s perched in the corner that completes a moment with the light coming in, hitting it to the side and showcasing all of its beautiful shapes. Then there’s also a chair you want to sink into and curl up in and read a book or get cozy. From a design point of view, I am above all a sculptural chair. They can serve both purposes and if beauty can meet function then this really is the perfect chair.

MACIAS: Now that the chair is having such a moment, is the sofa finished?

CALDERONE: Ooh, I don’t think the couch will ever end. But the couch is something you often can’t really play with. The sofa is such a massive investment that you’re probably going to have it for 10-20 years, whereas an armchair really allows you to reinvent yourself. A chair can be singular, it can be a pair, it can be a variety of materials and eras mixed together, so I just feel like the chair allows you to be more creative.

MACIAS: Which of the four women of sex and the city would certainly have one of these chairs at home?

CALDERONE: Wow, interesting. I think Carrie. I mean, Carrie would definitely have one of the gold or silver chairs. Even though it’s not very practical for her to be sitting in front of her computer, writing on a mylar chair, I think she would probably do it anyway just for fashion.

MACIAS: She would definitely smoke a cigarette while sitting in that chair.

CALDERONE: She would perch on that chair.

MACIAS: Are there any interior design trends that jump out at you this year?

CALDERONE: I feel like there’s something about the design that I see a lot that’s richer and heavier. Whether in the form of a sofa or the material of a chair, or what I often see is rich dark panels. I feel like there’s a bit of a return to maximalism and not so much to everything being pale Scandinavian wood. At the moment, there is a bit of the richness and warmth of woodwork in a space.

MACIAS: What do you do after this call?

CALDERONE: Ooh, after this call, I’m going to meet some friends to aperitif hour and dinner. Every night there were all these incredibly fun events and dinners, moving to love, 10 different things in one night. You always feel like you’re failing a bit, but you really win because you see all these amazing designers, exhibits, and friends. But tonight will be a bit more about hanging out with friends and going out to dinner.