Fashion Forward: Recycling and Reusing Fabrics This Spring

April 20, 2023

One thing that many EPA employees are passionate about is the environment, even when we’re off the clock. Although the EPA has experts of all kinds, you don’t have to be an ecotoxicologist or an expert on microplastic pollutants to be an environmentalist.

Meet the EPA Green Team

At EPA headquarters, we have a volunteer group called Green Team where employees come together to discuss environmental topics outside of our day jobs, green projects that we are passionate about and that align with our environmental values. Recently, one of our discussions brought us to the subject of fabric waste in the United States. After some discussion and research, the Green Team created an in-house fabric recycling guide focused on reducing, reusing and recycling clothing. Although we initially thought the effort would be light, we came across some serious themes that left a lasting impression on us.

Climate impacts of the fashion industry

Our first distressing finding was that on a global scale, the fashion industry is so resource-intensive that it rivals the aviation industry in terms of global carbon emissions. We also learned that fabric production has a huge footprint in other ways. For example, cotton production in the United States alone uses millions of pounds of pesticides every year. Additionally, transforming raw materials like cotton into garments like jeans or t-shirts involves wet processing – water-intensive tasks like bleaching, dyeing and printing, all of which produce huge amounts of sewage and can lead to devastating pollution of local waterways. .

Synthetic materials like polyester can also have distracting impacts, and often our clothes are made from petroleum derivatives. We have been alarmed by the amount of microplastic loss that is occurring; loose-knit synthetic textiles like polyester fleece are among the worst offenders. A recent report from the International Conservation of Nature estimates that 35% of ocean microplastics come from the bleaching of synthetic textiles.

But wait, we (and probably you) thought: the saving grace here is that the fabric gets recycled when I take it to the thrift store or consign it, right? Well, not exactly.

The challenges of fabric reuse and recycling

We realized that reuse and recycling are two very different things. Yes, if the thrift store deems your item fit for resale, they might be able to sell it to someone else to wear (reuse). But what about items deemed unfit for resale or clothes that don’t come off the shelves? It is highly unlikely that these items will be dismantled and reprocessed into useful new products (recycling).

According to a Newsweek Report 2016only 0.1% of all clothing collected by charities and take-back programs is recycled.

The difficulty of fabric recycling reflects the difficulty of plastic recycling rates which are low due to high cost, material reuse limits and low demand. Like a granola bar wrapper that contains both plastic and metal components, when you donate or throw away a mixed fabric, the ingredients are difficult to separate and extract for recycling. Instead, in the United States, 14.5 million tons of textiles were landfilled and incinerated in 2018, with clothing being the main source. So, we realized that while donating and consigning can give clothes a chance to temporarily stay out of a landfill, it doesn’t warrant more shopping and it’s not a long-term solution.

How you can have an impact

At this point, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with climate and waste reduction anxiety and a feeling of But, what can I really do to help? Some of us already like to rotate clothes, our bodies or the seasons – change, or clothes wear out and need to be replaced. Our Green Team members thought about this question and decided to borrow from the EPA’s waste management hierarchy: refuse, reduce, reuse, and recycle (or in a few words, buy less and buy better clothes! ).

What do these terms mean? Refuse is the practice of saying no to adding items to your cart or wardrobe and refraining from consuming when possible. To opt out, you can establish a no-purchase practice and see how long you can maintain it. For reduce is to think about the versatility and functionality of items in your lifestyle and only buy the minimum necessary. You can also avoid washing the clothes after each use, which will extend the life of the clothes. For reuse is to contribute and use the fantastic and thriving online marketplace in the United States or visit physical consignment stores and thrift stores. Find ways to upcycle (create something new or more useful out of something you’d otherwise throw away) by making quilts or gift wrapping using scraps of fabric. To recycle is the last of the four R options because at present, as with plastics, there is no guarantee that your clothes will actually be recycled. Still, it’s still worth researching innovative private companies that recycle fabric, or finding public programs, such as animal shelters, that might have uses for old clothes or scrap fabric.

As you spring clean this year, the EPA’s Green Team hopes you’ll consider the four Rs and think about the impact of your shopping habits on the environment. We know that after learning so much about the impacts of the fashion industry, we will!

About the Author The ELN Green Team





Emerging Leaders Network (ELN)

Green team The Emerging Leaders Network (ELN) Green Team is a group of non-salaried employees who help minimize the environmental footprint of EPA headquarters offices and operations. Our focus areas range from establishing and maintaining composting in EPA kitchens to meeting to eliminate invasive plants in local parks on weekends.