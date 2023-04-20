Fashion
Fashion Forward: Recycling and Reusing Fabrics This Spring
One thing that many EPA employees are passionate about is the environment, even when we’re off the clock. Although the EPA has experts of all kinds, you don’t have to be an ecotoxicologist or an expert on microplastic pollutants to be an environmentalist.
Meet the EPA Green Team
At EPA headquarters, we have a volunteer group called Green Team where employees come together to discuss environmental topics outside of our day jobs, green projects that we are passionate about and that align with our environmental values. Recently, one of our discussions brought us to the subject of fabric waste in the United States. After some discussion and research, the Green Team created an in-house fabric recycling guide focused on reducing, reusing and recycling clothing. Although we initially thought the effort would be light, we came across some serious themes that left a lasting impression on us.
Climate impacts of the fashion industry
Our first distressing finding was that on a global scale, the fashion industry is so resource-intensive that it rivals the aviation industry in terms of global carbon emissions. We also learned that fabric production has a huge footprint in other ways. For example, cotton production in the United States alone uses millions of pounds of pesticides every year. Additionally, transforming raw materials like cotton into garments like jeans or t-shirts involves wet processing – water-intensive tasks like bleaching, dyeing and printing, all of which produce huge amounts of sewage and can lead to devastating pollution of local waterways. .
Synthetic materials like polyester can also have distracting impacts, and often our clothes are made from petroleum derivatives. We have been alarmed by the amount of microplastic loss that is occurring; loose-knit synthetic textiles like polyester fleece are among the worst offenders. A recent report from the International Conservation of Nature estimates that 35% of ocean microplastics come from the bleaching of synthetic textiles.
But wait, we (and probably you) thought: the saving grace here is that the fabric gets recycled when I take it to the thrift store or consign it, right? Well, not exactly.
The challenges of fabric reuse and recycling
We realized that reuse and recycling are two very different things. Yes, if the thrift store deems your item fit for resale, they might be able to sell it to someone else to wear (reuse). But what about items deemed unfit for resale or clothes that don’t come off the shelves? It is highly unlikely that these items will be dismantled and reprocessed into useful new products (recycling).
According to a Newsweek Report 2016only 0.1% of all clothing collected by charities and take-back programs is recycled.
The difficulty of fabric recycling reflects the difficulty of plastic recycling rates which are low due to high cost, material reuse limits and low demand. Like a granola bar wrapper that contains both plastic and metal components, when you donate or throw away a mixed fabric, the ingredients are difficult to separate and extract for recycling. Instead, in the United States, 14.5 million tons of textiles were landfilled and incinerated in 2018, with clothing being the main source. So, we realized that while donating and consigning can give clothes a chance to temporarily stay out of a landfill, it doesn’t warrant more shopping and it’s not a long-term solution.
How you can have an impact
At this point, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with climate and waste reduction anxiety and a feeling of But, what can I really do to help? Some of us already like to rotate clothes, our bodies or the seasons – change, or clothes wear out and need to be replaced. Our Green Team members thought about this question and decided to borrow from the EPA’s waste management hierarchy: refuse, reduce, reuse, and recycle (or in a few words, buy less and buy better clothes! ).
What do these terms mean? Refuse is the practice of saying no to adding items to your cart or wardrobe and refraining from consuming when possible. To opt out, you can establish a no-purchase practice and see how long you can maintain it. For reduce is to think about the versatility and functionality of items in your lifestyle and only buy the minimum necessary. You can also avoid washing the clothes after each use, which will extend the life of the clothes. For reuse is to contribute and use the fantastic and thriving online marketplace in the United States or visit physical consignment stores and thrift stores. Find ways to upcycle (create something new or more useful out of something you’d otherwise throw away) by making quilts or gift wrapping using scraps of fabric. To recycle is the last of the four R options because at present, as with plastics, there is no guarantee that your clothes will actually be recycled. Still, it’s still worth researching innovative private companies that recycle fabric, or finding public programs, such as animal shelters, that might have uses for old clothes or scrap fabric.
As you spring clean this year, the EPA’s Green Team hopes you’ll consider the four Rs and think about the impact of your shopping habits on the environment. We know that after learning so much about the impacts of the fashion industry, we will!
Editor’s note:The opinions expressed herein are intended to explain EPA policy. They do not alter anyone’s rights or obligations. You can share this article. However, please do not edit the title or content, or remove the EPA’s identity as the author. If you make substantial changes, please do not attribute the title or changed content to EPA or the author.
The official EPA website is www.epa.gov. Certain links on this page may redirect EPA website users to specific content on a non-EPA third-party site. In doing so, the EPA directs you only to the specific content referenced at the time of publication, and not to any other content that may appear on the same web page or elsewhere on the third-party site, or be added at a later date. later.
The EPA provides this link for informational purposes only. The EPA cannot attest to the accuracy of non-EPA information provided by third-party sites or any other linked sites. EPA does not endorse any non-governmental website, company, Internet application, or any policies or information expressed therein.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.epa.gov/perspectives/fashion-forward-fabric-recycling-and-reuse-spring
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Now the government of Odisha is looking at the development of table tennis visits to Japan to observe their grass route programs
- Fashion Forward: Recycling and Reusing Fabrics This Spring
- Stock market today: Tesla and AT&T help drive down Wall Street
- Google to offer AI-generated marketing campaigns to advertising clients
- Hearing aids may reduce dementia risk in adults with hearing loss
- Saint Vincent and neighboring islands earthquake
- Fazlur Rehman accuses Supreme Court of Siding with Imran Khan
- Lawyer cites traffic issues as reason Trump may skip rape trial
- Altered photos with PM Modi and other ministers send Noida crook to jail
- Sad! Bollywood Actors Whose Movies Came Out After They Disappeared
- Stack Overflow charges AI giants for training data
- Narcan nasal spray maker aims for under-$50 retail price