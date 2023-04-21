David Beckham shows off the blue interior of the Maserati GranTurismo – Robb Report





David Beckham has a long history as a menswear icon. As a pop culture icon, it’s no surprise that he loves his cars as innovative and stylish as he is. In a new Instagram post, Beckham can be seen showing off the interior of the new Maserati GranTurismo. The famous former footballer can be seen touring the vehicle for Milan Design Week, obsessed with the sleek exterior and stunning interior as he gives his supporters an interior preview of the new coupe. Maserati described the GranTurismo as “a modern interpretation of Italian architecture and craftsmanship”. The 2024 GranTurismo comes in not one but three variants. Both the Trofeo and Modena are powered by a 3.0-liter “Nettuno” V-6 engine first seen in Maserati’s MC20 supercar. The Folgore, meanwhile, is the brand’s first electric vehicle and its most powerful vehicle to date. Three electric motors, one in the front and two in the rear of the cabin, deliver up to 760 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. (The Trofeo and Modena produce 490 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque respectively 550 hp and 480 lb-ft.) Perhaps equally impressive, all three GranTurismos offer true 2+2 seating for four full-size adults. During Robb ReportAfter reviewing the car, our writer tried the rear seat, and even its six-foot frame fits behind a six-foot driver with no problem. The car’s cargo capacity is no slouch either, offering over 11 cubic feet of storage space (3.5 cubic feet more than its predecessor). In Beckham’s post, he opens the door of the GranTurismo to reveal a baby blue interior complete from the dashboard to the embroidered leather seats. Notably, there is also an audio system exclusively designed by Sonus Faber, creating a live music experience from the comfort of the cockpit. The exterior, meanwhile, has a stainless steel finish with matching tinted glass, giving way to the brand’s clean design. Beckham, it turns out, looks pretty good in blue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/lifestyle/news/david-beckham-maserati-granturismo-1234833552/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos