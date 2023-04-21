On the drizzly afternoon of Saturday April 8, the MILL Textiles L&D team transformed the lobby of the Love Manufacturing Building into a runway, hosting their first-ever MILL fashion show. Rows of chairs for the audience formed the shape of a podium, and at the front of the room were three tables displaying five coveted prizes, including a crochet kit, LEGO flowers and a knitting machine.

Not only was the event a fashion show, but it also served as a competition for individual designers to showcase their design and construction skills in front of the public and a panel of judges. Competitors competed in five categories: Best Together, Most Creative, Most Innovative and for two Peoples Choice Awards, for which QR codes to vote were displayed around the atrium.

The Textiles team leader is third-year MSE Helen Liu, who planned the event from the ground up. Liu joined the MILL, Techs open-access manufacturing and measurement space in his first year.

I joined the factory, more specifically the transformation team and the textile learning and discovery team, because I was interested in combining my passion for materials science with my creative hobbies, such as sewing. or the hook. The MILL has been a great place for me to explore the intersection of the two! “, she said.

Through her involvement in the MILL, Liu was able to access state-of-the-art equipment and deepen her interest in the intersection between textiles, materials science and engineering. As such, MILLs L&D teams themselves are led entirely by undergraduates such as Liu, allowing undergraduates to shape the way they learn and experience materials. The MILL Fashion Show is just one avenue of textile engineering and manipulation in a vast network of others; it allows the public to experience the breadth of textile engineering while providing designers with a creative outlet and space to innovate.

Ultimately, however, the MILL is student-run and student-imagined, meaning the fashion show designers had the ability to make it their own. Whether their goal is to innovate on the interactions between different materials or simply to create a cute piece of clothing and have fun with the process, all student designers have found space for their creative voice in the show.

Additionally, the MILL as a whole is committed to making materials science more accessible and engaging by hosting many other events, such as stained glass workshops and embroidery workshops.

Liu kicked off the show with a brief introduction of the makerspace and L&D team and introducing the judging panel. The fashion show was judged by Sundaresan Jayaraman and Sungmee Park, both MSE professors. The judges were responsible for handing out all award titles except the Peoples Choice Awards. So the judges took detailed notes and photos of each contestant as they strutted down the podium.

The show kicked off with ambient music from the speakers providing the backdrop for each contestant to walk the track. Liu gave a brief overview of each designer and a description of the garment they designed. Some designers chose to walk themselves, while others chose to have a model wear the design on the catwalk.

The first contestant to walk was second-year MSE Jenny Gerber, wearing a dark pink tulle dress. Gerber created the pattern from scratch and plans to wear it for The Eras Tour later this month, showcasing the garment’s silhouette and playful color.

I watched TikTok sewing videos, and saw a lot of tulle stuff, and I had never used tulle before, so I knew I wanted [incorporate it] and i had to figure out how to do it [the dress] without having a model here, she said.

Fashion and involvement in the MILL helped Gerber develop his personal style and engineering skills, saying [sewing] helped me solve my problem. In fact, I wrote about it in my college essay: How to Think about Modeling is great for logic puzzles. [I like] thinking, how does this fit together?

The next contestants to walk also demonstrated their love for tailoring and making polished clothes. The next few outfits had more streamlined silhouettes resembling two contrasting forms of evening wear. Freshman CS Shreya Paliwal designed Victorian-style cargo pants using thrifty material that matched her vampiric aesthetic, styling her piece as dark academic evening pants. On the other hand, the next designer, Aarya Doshi, first-year CS, created a hooded silk dress with a lace-up back. The soft peach color of the used fabric created an evening wear vibe that contrasted even more with the previous piece.

Fourth-to-walker Kathryn Bairley, fourth-grade MSE, also crafted an outfit to wear to a concert, creating a matching crop top and bucket hat she made for a Jack White concert. After her walked Alexandra Aiello, fourth grade ME. With her minor in ID, the Aiellos outfit brought together her love for knitting and her experience as a Craftland Master at Invention Studio.

The MILL Textiles team shared their fashion show with Invention Studio. The Invention Studio announced and said everyone was welcome to sign up, so I signed up! Aiello said.

Aiello also described the importance of saving in designing his final outfit.

I went to a few second-hand thrift stores. I went to a craft thrift store that I really like, picked out some fabrics that I thought went really well together, then picked some lightweight yarn for knitting socks, she says. Knitted socks were one of the design focal points of Aiellos, which championed the sustainability of recycled fabrics.

Many other designers also highlighted the importance of saving and recycling in their pieces. Freshman CML Taylor West designed a corset made primarily from recycled fabric from Goodwill. Additionally, freshman MSE Wren Adkins demonstrated the future of garment reuse in fashion. They made a capelet from a skirt as well as a

cape and matching accessories.

The next few designers brought in a summer breeze with their use of flowing fabrics. Sophomore MSE Tina Tran created a bodycon black dress reminiscent of a summer night with a flowing silhouette from the waist down. A touch of white lining around the neckline of the fabric emphasized its elegance. Fourth-year MSE Natalie Raia modeled her first handmade garment in the show. She played in the sunny vibes of her perfectly crafted piece of curtain fabric.

A very interesting outfit of the night was built by third-year CS Hai Dao. His passion is extravagant fashion, which he highlighted as he walked the runway in an all-over black jumpsuit with handmade tentacles attached. In the 21st century, everyone wishes they had more hands to be more productive. It’s not extra hands, but it’s the best thing: tentacles, Liu read as Dao entered the podium.

The final pieces of the evening truly showcased MILL student leaders and their involvement and passion in their makerspace. The Science of Art (SOA) team is another MILL L&D team, similar to the Textiles team. SOA created a stunning piece for the fashion show, showcasing the spirit of collaboration between MILL teams and their members. It was heartening to see student leaders support each other’s events with such vigor.

The SOA team styled the model in a simple nude slip dress, elevating her with her own twist. The dress was covered with a network of interlocking chains almost resembling jewelry for the whole body. Attached to the chains were intermittent shards of stained glass that were smoothly welded together, creating a kaleidoscopic effect. Overall, the stained glass dress incorporates[d] 45 individual pieces of hand-prepared glass that have been painstakingly welded and bonded to illustrate how a team and different materials can come together, Liu said.

The last piece to walk was Liu’s own creation, which his sister, Emma Zeng, modeled. Last year, Liu experimented with a bodice that featured a set of 3D-printed spikes shaped like armor. This year, Liu described his coin as a salary[ing] tribute to a more traditional method of decorating a textile piece. With a combination of Intarsia hand knit and topstitching on panels made on the knitting machine, this album cover-inspired sweater vest is a modern take on a classic knit style.

The sweater was truly one of a kind, and the model wore and walked the piece perfectly on the catwalk, manipulating and moving the fabric.

At the end of the afternoon, the audience was delighted to see that Lius’ piece had won the judges’ best ensemble award. Although she insisted she didn’t want to compete, Jayaraman said, we canceled it. The design was simply out of this world. The Intarsia knit was gorgeous and the color combination was truly wonderful. The craftsmanship came together very elegantly and combined the 3D printed hard material with other soft materials.

Paliwal won the most creative award, announced for her panels on her cargo pants. For most innovative, the SOA team took home the award for its elegant combination of hard and soft materials. Finally, for the Peoples Choice Awards, Gerber won second place with 18 votes and Doshi won first place with 74 votes.

Overall, the first ever MILL Fashion Show was a huge success and hopefully established a tradition to foster a connection between the arts, fashion and engineering.

I thought it was so fun and exciting to have something like this at Tech, said third-year EAS Taylor Bandy. It was really cool to see all the different materials, designs and themes that worked tonight.

As the afternoon darkened into the evening, viewers mingled, reflecting on the amazing creations they had just seen. Additionally, many members of the public reflected on the thread of sustainability woven through the designs, signaling the importance of upcycling and environmentalism in the future of fashion at all levels.

I think it’s super important that something highlighted on today’s show is sustainability. Lots of clothes we’ve seen walking[ing] on the track were repurposed materials and used materials, and having a showcase for sustainability and eco-friendliness was super important, Bandy said.

As the fashion industry grapples with its future and the climate crisis, the engineering behind it must follow suit, refocusing on sustainable design. At the MILL Fashion Show, the future of fashion was glimpsed through stained glass, second-hand clothes and knitted eyelets.