Denise Richards looks sensational in a sultry cut-out dress for an evening party with hubby Aaron Cameron





Following her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020, Denise Richards has a new show she’s celebrating. The star is part of a new action drama, paper empireand celebrated the series premiere at Cannes with her co-stars. While she appeared in several films in 2022, including Wickensburg, accidental loveAnd dump dogsit had been a while since she starred on a non-reality show, and for her return to television, she made sure to go all out with her look. WATCH: Denise Richards raises concerns after beauty video MORE:Denise Richards looks sensational in a sheer dress and heels – and fans all have the same reaction Denise took to Instagram to share photos from the glitzy evening, posing up a storm in a series of waterside photos taken at sunset. For the paper empire first, the actress donned the whole dressa black dress with a slit that crosses her thigh and back, the slit fastened with chains through gold eyelets. MORE:Denise Richards looks unreal in an elegant metallic dress as she teases the big news Keeping the focus on the jaw-dropping dress, she kept the rest or her fashion moment simple, styling her long blonde hair in ultra-straight braids with her front hair pulled back, and for makeup, she opted for her go-to dark eyeliner and nude lipstick. Denise attended the Cannes event with her husband, Aaron Cameron, who she married in 2018. He was formerly married to Nicolette Sheridanwho was also married to Denise’s ex RHOBA co-starby Lisa Rinna husband Harry Hamlin. MORE: Denise Richards’ daughter Sami’s surprising transformation as she reveals heavily tattooed body MORE:Denise Richards wows in her revealing lace bra to tease new pic “So blessed for such a beautiful evening celebrating the premiere of #PaperEmpire on the water in Cannes,” she wrote in her caption, also mentioning her glam team, as well as the dress as an Emilio Pucci creation. ©Getty Paper Empire premiered by the beach Fans loved the dress, but especially her daughter with Charlie Sheen, Lola, who wrote, “Mom you look beautiful,” while others added, “OBSESSED” and, “Gorgeous wife, gorgeous dress, husband gorgeous,” as well as, “You look stunning.” According to IMDB, the plot of her new show reads: “Laurence Fintch wants to be the financial savior of the planet. Her digital technology has been unleashed. Her attempt to corner global banks is spiraling out of control, sparking a global financial Armageddon. “ Read more HELLO! American stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up for our HELLO! Bulletins today.

