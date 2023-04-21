Despite losing a two-point lead in the final 61 seconds of the fourth quarter, the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team quickly reversed the momentum in rating on the first overtime possession to maintain an undefeated conference record.

The No. 9 Georgetown Hoyas (8-3, 3-0 Big East) escaped Milwaukee after claiming a 15-14 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-6, 1-2 Big East). After going 0-3 to start their season, Georgetown emerged as favorites for their third consecutive Big East regular season title after winning its last eight straight games.

Marquette shocked the Hoyas with a quick goal in the first minute by forward Devon Cowan, Marquettes Big East second team. However, graduate midfielder Jacob Kelly turned the tables for Georgetown, scoring two goals and assisting on a third to give the Hoyas a two-goal lead with nine minutes to go after a series of dominating attacking possessions.

The rest of the first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with no team looking dominant. Marquette scored three more goals but graduate striker Tucker Dordevic, nominated for the Tewaaraton award, which is given to the country’s best player, ensured the scoreline remained even, rating two more in the first after quick passes by the Hoya attack.

While a rocket of a goal by Georgetown standout senior midfielder and former U21 U.S. national team captain Graham Bundy Jr. seemed to open the second half, the game remained extremely close despite an attack overwhelming de Hoya who had a 6-3 disparity in penalty shootouts. Marquettes 5-1 face-off advantage and 3-1 stoppage advantage guaranteed that even though Georgetown dominated possession time, the Hoyas were only up 8-7 at halftime.

The third quarter started similarly to the first, with Marquette getting a goal to equalize after 66 seconds but instead of a comeback from Hoya, the Golden Eagles took their first lead since the first three minutes of the game and kept a 10 -9 lead in the last minute after holding the Hoyas without any goal for 10 minutes.

During a standing man situation, Dordevic brand after another Kelly assist with 47 seconds left, then with just 38 seconds left, certified face-off specialist James Reilly turned his own game win into a transition goal to regain the lead.

Reilly is now the first Hoya to collect at least 100 ground balls in three different seasons, and is just one ground ball away from becoming the ninth Division I player to hit 500 in his career.

The final quarter was defined by the Georgetown defense, with two flurries from Marquette scoring. The first came with two quick goals in the fifth minute of play, capped off by Cowans’ fourth goal, which put him as the second top scorer in Marquette history.

The Hoyas replied with three quick goals from graduate midfielder Nicky Solomon, Bundy Jr. and Dordevic, while graduate goalkeeper Danny Hincks made four saves for dungeon the game in check despite an equal number of shots on goal at eight.

Marquette failed to capitalize on a man-made situation due to a stellar save from Hincks, but managed to score a goal with 61 seconds left. They won the following tie and scored a diving goal with 15 seconds left behind Jackson Rose, tying the game and forcing sudden death in overtime after a Golden Eagles stoppage.

Georgetown secured the ball on the face-off, and after a 13-pass offensive possession, Dordevic hit a spin move on his defender before scoring his fifth goal of the night for secure the 15-14 win over Marquette, the Hoyas’ fifth straight win over the Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas extended their winning streak to eight after beating the No. 20 Loyola Greyhounds 23-7 in their final non-conference game of the season on April 18. Georgetown is looking to continue its perfect Big East run against the St. Johns Red Storm (0-12, 0-3 Big East) in Queens, NY on April 22 at 1 p.m.



