Fashion
Kate returns to high street roots with the 190 dress
kate returned to her high street roots, wearing a chic $183 Karen Millen dress for her latest engagement.
The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William in Birmingham today to celebrate the city’s diverse culture and heritage and meet the future leaders of the creative industries.
Learn more: Princess of Wales wardrobe: Kate’s favorite and most affordable fashion brands
The couple traveled to Birmingham by train, with a video of their train journey posted to their Instagram account.
During the visit, the mother-of-three, who has long been a fan of big brands, wore a burgundy dress Long Sleeve Woven Pleated Midi Trench Dress Since Karen MillenWhich one is currently on sale for 183.20, up from 229.
While the burgundy and forest shades are currently sold out, its still available in black and camel.
Part dress and part trench coat, this beautifully cut style features neat notch lapels, a self-tie belt and crisp pleats that line the skirt. Tie it up for a pinched silhouette that’s ready for colder climates, reads a description on the site.
Learn more: Kate means business in 1.5k blazer as she launches early years task force
Kate paired the dress with the Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ pumps in the matching Royale Burgundy Suede, which retail for 650 and are currently available in several different shades on Net to wear.
As for jewelry, the 41-year-old woman opted for the Szanes “Dina” earrings in ocean blue, which retail for 100 and are made from gold plated recycled brass.
kate launched these earrings on Christmas Day 2022when she wore them with a bespoke Philip Treacy hat, a custom Alexander McQueen coat dress and a 35 Mango dress as a base layer.
Learn more: The Princess of Wales pairs a Street 35 dress with a custom coat for Christmas Day outfit
She completed the look with a simple gold chain necklace, namely the Baby Treasure Gold Citrine Necklace by Daniella Draperwhich sells for 825.
Kate previously wore this necklace in January with another burgundy outfit when she attended a reception for the English Wheelchair Rugby League team at Hampton Court Palace.
Watch: Kate Middleton’s most iconic looks of all time
