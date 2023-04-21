TENNIS MEN AND WOMEN | Hoyas Fall to Temple, Defeat Villanova





The Georgetown University men’s and women’s tennis teams emerged victorious over the Villanova Wildcats last weekend. Although neither Wildcat team has won a conference game this season, the victory was nonetheless a major confidence-booster ahead of the next Big East tournament which begins on April 21. Georgetown earned redemption against Villanova after both Hoya teams fell to the Temple University Owls the day before. The men’s team (11-8, 4-2 Big East) lost 0-7 to the Owls (18-4, 1-0 AAC) before rebounding to defeat the Wildcats (8-14, 0-6 Big East ) 5 -2. The women’s team (12-9, 5-3 Big East) lost 2-5 to Temple (16-4) before defeating Villanova (8-13, 0-6) 6-1. The men’s team suffered a major blow on April 14 as the Hoyas failed to win a single set in the doubles or singles competition against Temple on their way to their decisive loss. The men’s team recovered on April 15 to defeat Villanova. The contest was his 11th win of the season and it ended the Hoyas’ two-game losing streak. After Georgetown fell to Villanova in two of its three doubles matches to lose the doubles point, the Hoyas quickly worked on Villanova in the singles matches. Only one of the six singles matches went to three sets, with Georgetown runner-up Burke Pablo getting the better of Ryan Nguyen with a fierce tiebreaker. No other Hoyas dropped a set, and freshman Arthur OSullivan outplayed his opponent, Cooper Gordon, winning all six matches in each set. Against Temple, the Georgetown women’s team quickly took the lead. In a spectacular effort, the duo of senior Chloe Bendetti and second-year McHaley Ho prevailed 6-4 over No. 8 Owl pair Maiko Uchijima and Jamie Wei. Freshmen Paige Gilbert and Ashley Kennedy also beat Temple counterparts Thamara Frasser Kawaratani and Sena Takebe 7-5 to seal the doubles point as the Hoya pair of senior Olivia Ashton and junior Morgan Coburn fell 1-6 against Temples Evie Wei and Veronika Kulhava. . GUHoyas | After a disappointing loss to the Temple Owls the day before, Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis found redemption in a pair of decisive wins over the Villanova Wildcats. Senior Chloe Bendetti, pictured, won Big East Doubles Team of the Week honors for her performance. The team had less success against Temple in singles play. Kennedy was the only Hoya to win her back-and-forth contest, beating Temples Takebe 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5). Against the Wildcats, the women’s team proved just as dominant as the men’s team in their 12th win of the season to end a three-game losing streak. Gilbert’s doubles lineup with Kennedy and Ashton with Coburn proved too much for the Wildcats, and the Hoyas clinched the doubles point. Georgetown then grabbed all but one of the singles points. Coburn was unable to complete their match due to injury and had to forfeit the point to Villanovas Caitlin Fisher. Benedetti and Ho earned Big East Doubles Team of the Week honors for their performance against Temple and Villanova. “I’m so proud of McHaley and Chloe,” head coach Freddy Mesmer said Georgetown Athletics in an April 17 press release. “They’ve worked so hard in training to perfect their doubles game and it’s finally paying off. They were close to a solid ranked victory last weekend on senior day, but they narrowly missed out. The Temple pair were ranked eighth in the nation and it shows that our team is not far behind some of the best teams in the country. The Hoyas will now focus on the Big East tournament in Cayce, SC, April 20-23. The No. 5-seeded women’s team will receive a first-round bye and are set to face No. 4 seed St Johns (12-8, 5-2 Big East) in the quarter-finals on April 21. at 12:45 p.m. The game will be a repeat of a March 26 clash which saw the Red Storm edge out the Hoyas 4-3. The No. 3-seeded men’s team will face No. 6 Xavier (12-8, 2-3 Big East) in the quarterfinals on April 21 at 4:30 p.m. The Hoyas have not faced the Musketeers this season. Georgetown teams will be looking to improve on their results from last year, as Georgetown teams lost both of their quarter-finals in the tournament.



