Old Navy Short Sleeve Shirt Dress Review with Photos

There’s definitely something classic and sexy about a shirt dress. Perhaps it was the association with the oversized buttonhole as nightgown imagery that burned my head after watching countless rom-coms, but regardless, I wanted one. Finding one that’s comfortable yet flattering, lightweight yet opaque, and long enough yet warm-weather friendly can be surprisingly difficult, but I finally found my shirt dress to match. Old Navy’s Short Sleeve Shirt Dress ($31, originally $45) ticked all my boxes. The best part? It is currently on sale at Old Navy!

What I Love About Old Navy’s Short Sleeve Shirt Dress

The dress is made of washed cotton, so it is soft and light. The cut is straight and relaxed and even has pockets, which I always like. The puff sleeves break up the straight lines of the dress and add a touch of whimsy, making it look less like an oversized shirt. The length is exactly what I was looking for, it hits just above the knees in the front and is slightly shorter in the back so I can chase my kids and bend down to pick them up without worrying about them flying in the wind . On beach and pool days, I can leave even more buttons undone and throw it over a bathing suit as a cute blanket. It’s basic enough that it can be easily dressed up or down, depending on what accessories and shoes I wear it with. I’ve worn it with sandals and mules, but in the fall and winter I’ll pair it with boots and chunky cardigans.

What to remember about Old Navy’s short-sleeved shirt dress

I’m usually a small at Old Navy, but took a size medium because I didn’t want it to be clingy at all. I love how roomy and comfortable the fit is. I tried the white version but found it to be slightly sheer. I appreciate how opaque the black is. The only downside to the black color is that it attracts lint, so you’ll want to run a lint roller over it before going outside.

Who is the Old Navy Short Sleeve Shirt Dress for?

This dress is perfect for anyone looking for an easy and comfortable option with a relaxed fit. If you prefer a shirt dress that falls somewhere between a mini dress and a midi dress, this is it. It’s a versatile basic that’s especially useful if you’re putting together a capsule wardrobe, as it’s a chameleon piece that can be dressed up or down.

Additional details on the Old Navy Short Sleeve Shirt Dress

It is made of 100% cotton.

Machine wash in cold water on gentle cycle and hang to dry.

It comes in three colors: black, blue and white.

