Kate Middleton’s brown trench dress is a perfect spring look





Kate Middleton’s brown trench dress she wore to an engagement in Birmingham today was the perfect spring look, and we’re totally obsessed! On Thursday, the future king and queen traveled to Birmingham by train for an important royal engagement. For the event, the Princess of Wales looked stunning as she dressed for the breezy but warm spring weather in a unique dress by Karen Millen. It’s well established that the princess is a fan of dressy coats, and this look looked a lot like many others as she wore a dress that was also a trench coat style with a tie belt and large V lapels. – neck cup shape. (Image credit: Getty Images) The Karen Millen dress is available in forest, camel, black and burgundy, but stocks are now running low following the appearance of the princess in the dress. Luckily the dress is still available to buy in other colors in a few different sizes – but you’ll need to act fast if you want to pick up this sale item which was priced at $394.00 but has dropped to $315, $20! Kate wore the color burgundy, of course, and teamed this look with a pair of color-matched heels by Gianvito Rossi. A number of Kate Middleton’s heels are from this brand and Catherine has the same style of heels in several different colors to match her outfits. Catherine also wore a pair of Sezane earrings which she was photographed at the end of last year. Kate Middleton’s £100 gold earrings were believed to have come from Prince William who bought them for her as a Christmas present which she wore to mass on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images) While in Birmingham, the Princess of Wales visited The Rectory, where she met local business owners and leaders. The Prince and Princess also got stuck in and helped out in the kitchen at The Indian Steatery, the Prince of Wales even answered the phone and took reservations from customers who were looking to make a reservation. The duo both seemed in good spirits as they took on their first royal engagement after their Easter break and got back to work.

