Game 24

No. 12 Duke vs. No. 36 Louisville

Friday April 21 | 6 p.m.

Cary, North Carolina | Cary Tennis Park

Show|Live results|Material(PDF)

DURHAM No. 12 Duke turns his attention to the 2023 ACC Championship where he will face No. 36 Louisville in the quarterfinals Friday night at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina

The Blue Devils (18-5, 11-1 ACC) earned the second seed, while the Cardinals (16-10, 6-6 ACC) are seeded seventh in the tournament. Louisville beat 10th-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday night, 4-3, to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the quarterfinal contest winner NC State (seeded third) and Wake Forest (seeded six) in Saturday’s semifinals at 2 p.m.

Single-day tickets are $10 for adults (18 and older; children under nine and ACC students enter free with school ID) and $7 for youth 17 years and under. A full championship pass for all five days is priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased online here. All tournament seats are general admission.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Duke is seeking its 13th ACC championship in program history and the first since 2006, when they won in spectacular fashion. After losing the doubles point and two singles matches to 9th Virginia, the Blue Devils trailed 3-0. However, they came back with a bang to win three consecutive singles matches andStephen Amritrajclinched the title with a three-set victory in sixth position. The Blue Devils beat Virginia Tech, 4-1, and Florida State, 4-2, to advance to the Finals.Jonathan Stokkewas named ACC Tournament MVP that season.

The Blue Devils’ first title came in 1982. Duke also won the crown for four consecutive years from 1993 to 1996 and again from 1998 to 2001.

HISTORY WITH NO. 36 LOUISVILLE

Duke leads the all-time series with Louisville, 8-2, and has won four of the last five meetings between the two programs. The Blue Devils won the previous meeting this year on March 3 in Louisville, 4-2, while the Cardinals’ last victory came on March 27, 2022. These two teams have met in the playoffs on a previous occasion during the 2021 season when Duke claimed a 4-2 victory in the second round of the ACC Championship.

SCOUT THE CARDINALS

The Cardinals bring a 16-10 overall record to Friday’s contest after defeating No. 58 Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Championship on Thursday. Additionally, the Cardinals have three players ranked in the top 80 for singles action and a pair of doubles in the top 15. Senior Etienne Donnet is ranked No. 34 and holds the best team record of 18-4 with a score of 13-2 on court two. Graduate student Fabien Salle sits at No. 61 and brings a 15-5 mark to the contest, including a 13-3 record in third place. Sophomore Natan Rodrigues follows close behind at No. 79 and has a double singles record of 8-9. The doubles pair of Rodrigues and Salle rank 11th nationally after holding an overall record of 7-3.

DUKE AND LOUISVILLE PART TWO

Duke and Louisville faced off during the regular season with the Blue Devils recording a 4-2 win at Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on April 3. Junior Andrew Dale secured victory for Duke after recording their second decisive win of the year on court five.

BeginnerPedro Rodenkicked off the Blue Devils with their second victory over a nationally ranked opponent when they beat No. 44 Rodrigues 6-4, 6-3 on court two. The Cardinals tied the game after No. 49 Salle recorded a three-set victory over the seniorsAndrew Zhangon court three. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native recorded a 7-6(5) tiebreaker win in the first set but lost the next two 6-1, 6-3.

Senior #5Garrett Johnsput the Blue Devils back in the lead, 2-1, after their 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over number 23 Donnet on the top court. Louisville wouldn’t go, tying the game overall at 2-2 after Matthew Fung beat the rookieConnor Krugon the court four 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Duke shot ahead again afterMichael Hellerwins on court six. The Boca Raton, Florida native posted a 6-1 win in the first frame but lost the second 6-4. The senior bounced back to secure the 6-4 win in the final set for his fourth double win of the year.

The match on court five was the last to be completed, with Dale winning the match overall for the Blue Devils. He dropped his opening set 6-4 to Sergio Hernandez but bounced back for 6-4, 6-2 wins in the final two frames. With the match already won, no doubles match was played.

FOLLOWING

If the Blue Devils advance to the ACC Championship Semifinals, Duke will face the winner of NC State’s game against third-seeded Wake Forest in Saturday’s semifinal. The championship will then be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s tennis, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/4/20/DukeMTEN”.

#Good week