Fashion
Duke and Louisville face off in the ACC Championship quarterfinals on Thursday
Game 24
No. 12 Duke vs. No. 36 Louisville
Friday April 21 | 6 p.m.
Cary, North Carolina | Cary Tennis Park
Show|Live results|Material(PDF)
DURHAM No. 12 Duke turns his attention to the 2023 ACC Championship where he will face No. 36 Louisville in the quarterfinals Friday night at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina
The Blue Devils (18-5, 11-1 ACC) earned the second seed, while the Cardinals (16-10, 6-6 ACC) are seeded seventh in the tournament. Louisville beat 10th-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday night, 4-3, to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the quarterfinal contest winner NC State (seeded third) and Wake Forest (seeded six) in Saturday’s semifinals at 2 p.m.
Single-day tickets are $10 for adults (18 and older; children under nine and ACC students enter free with school ID) and $7 for youth 17 years and under. A full championship pass for all five days is priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased online here. All tournament seats are general admission.
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Duke is seeking its 13th ACC championship in program history and the first since 2006, when they won in spectacular fashion. After losing the doubles point and two singles matches to 9th Virginia, the Blue Devils trailed 3-0. However, they came back with a bang to win three consecutive singles matches andStephen Amritrajclinched the title with a three-set victory in sixth position. The Blue Devils beat Virginia Tech, 4-1, and Florida State, 4-2, to advance to the Finals.Jonathan Stokkewas named ACC Tournament MVP that season.
The Blue Devils’ first title came in 1982. Duke also won the crown for four consecutive years from 1993 to 1996 and again from 1998 to 2001.
HISTORY WITH NO. 36 LOUISVILLE
Duke leads the all-time series with Louisville, 8-2, and has won four of the last five meetings between the two programs. The Blue Devils won the previous meeting this year on March 3 in Louisville, 4-2, while the Cardinals’ last victory came on March 27, 2022. These two teams have met in the playoffs on a previous occasion during the 2021 season when Duke claimed a 4-2 victory in the second round of the ACC Championship.
SCOUT THE CARDINALS
The Cardinals bring a 16-10 overall record to Friday’s contest after defeating No. 58 Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Championship on Thursday. Additionally, the Cardinals have three players ranked in the top 80 for singles action and a pair of doubles in the top 15. Senior Etienne Donnet is ranked No. 34 and holds the best team record of 18-4 with a score of 13-2 on court two. Graduate student Fabien Salle sits at No. 61 and brings a 15-5 mark to the contest, including a 13-3 record in third place. Sophomore Natan Rodrigues follows close behind at No. 79 and has a double singles record of 8-9. The doubles pair of Rodrigues and Salle rank 11th nationally after holding an overall record of 7-3.
DUKE AND LOUISVILLE PART TWO
Duke and Louisville faced off during the regular season with the Blue Devils recording a 4-2 win at Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on April 3. JuniorAndrew Dalesecured victory for Duke after recording their second decisive win of the year on court five.
BeginnerPedro Rodenkicked off the Blue Devils with their second victory over a nationally ranked opponent when they beat No. 44 Rodrigues 6-4, 6-3 on court two. The Cardinals tied the game after No. 49 Salle recorded a three-set victory over the seniorsAndrew Zhangon court three. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native recorded a 7-6(5) tiebreaker win in the first set but lost the next two 6-1, 6-3.
Senior #5Garrett Johnsput the Blue Devils back in the lead, 2-1, after their 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over number 23 Donnet on the top court. Louisville wouldn’t go, tying the game overall at 2-2 after Matthew Fung beat the rookieConnor Krugon the court four 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Duke shot ahead again afterMichael Hellerwins on court six. The Boca Raton, Florida native posted a 6-1 win in the first frame but lost the second 6-4. The senior bounced back to secure the 6-4 win in the final set for his fourth double win of the year.
The match on court five was the last to be completed, with Dale winning the match overall for the Blue Devils. He dropped his opening set 6-4 to Sergio Hernandez but bounced back for 6-4, 6-2 wins in the final two frames. With the match already won, no doubles match was played.
FOLLOWING
If the Blue Devils advance to the ACC Championship Semifinals, Duke will face the winner of NC State’s game against third-seeded Wake Forest in Saturday’s semifinal. The championship will then be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
To stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s tennis, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/4/20/DukeMTEN”.
#Good week
|
Sources
2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/4/20/mens-tennis-duke-louisville-clash-in-acc-championship-quarterfinals-on-thursday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the Indian Premier League cricket match
- Duke and Louisville face off in the ACC Championship quarterfinals on Thursday
- Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and UNCDF join forces to make India a global agritech leader
- Hong Kong’s latest protesters are defying Beijing’s security law – BBC Newsnight
- What was that mysterious flash in the sky in Ukraine?
- Reversing prediabetes isn’t enough to live longer
- Students practice earthquake preparedness during the “Great Utah Shaking” statewide
- PM Modi likely to meet Christian bishops and representatives while in Kerala – The New Indian Express
- Another Bollywood Celebrity Criminal – ‘Actor’ Sahil Khan Charged With Threats And Defamation To Mumbai Fitness Enthusiast
- Google Brain and DeepMind merge under Alphabet’s The Register
- PEI ramps up efforts to clean up Fiona this spring, but the work could take years
- Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson reacts to Dominion’s defamation settlement