How to find the perfect vintage wedding dress

When New York writer Mackenzie Wagoner started shopping for a wedding dress, she thought it would be a fun experiment. After scouring the city’s major bridal shops, she finally found one she liked, only to be told by the salesperson: I have a bride getting married in this dress every hour of every day this year. , recalls Wagoner. It cost $10,000 and I didn’t feel very special.

Mackenzie Wagoner wearing her vintage Alexander McQueen canvas dress, with her husband Andrew Whyte in Sicily Martina Botti



The Wagoners’ luck turned when her friend stylist Alexandra Cronan saw her moodboard with a photo of designer Halston with Anjelica Huston in a lavish cream dress of her own, and said she knew someone who had the exact dress : Marie Blanchet, founder and CEO of My Vintage. Of the four dresses Wagoner presented in the Blanchets showroom in Paris, she brought back three: the Halston dress, a Molyneux shift dress by Lucien Lelong from the 1960s with spherical material and slit-like openings, and a original Alexander McQueen canvas from his AW08 collection. collection, The Girl Who Lived in the Tree. I put this McQueen on and it looked like heaven, Wagoner said. It didn’t hurt that the combined price of the three vintage dresses was lower than the new one she was so close to buying.

There’s something so romantic about wearing a dress that has an age, a past life, another story

As archival silhouettes become more popular on the runways and red carpets, vintage wedding dresses are increasingly sought after by brides looking for something unique and ultimately lasting. British vogue Beauty editor Tish Weinstock chose to wear three vintage dresses at her three-day gothic bash with stylist Tom Guinness last fall: an antique Norman lace dress custom-made by the London-based company west london Jane Bourvis; an ethereal beaded piece from the John Gallianos AW09 collection, unearthed by the celebrity favorite Couture Shrimps; and a Dior bias-cut dress also designed by Galliano, found via Los Angeles Timeless Vixen.

Tish Weinstock wears a vintage Norman lace dress, custom made by Jane Bourvis Chris Lensz



Tab Vintage’s Alexis Novak Wearing Used Celine Jes Workman



There’s something so romantic about wearing a dress that has an age, a past life, another story, says Weinstock, who has since received a litany of requests for advice from strangers and friends. Experts such as Blanchet, Shrimpton Coutures Cherie Balch and Vintage tabs Alexis Novak responds to a growing number of inquiries, with Balchs clients often commenting that the best new designs are oversaturated. Today’s brides don’t want to wear the same dress you’ve seen over and over again when scrolling through Instagram or TikTok, says the shopper, who is based outside of Toronto.

Los Angeles-based Novak, who curated Moda Operandis first exhibition of archival bridal trunks this year has seen a dramatic increase in applications recently. Its assortment often includes pieces dating from the 1950s by Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel.

Moda Archive x Tab Vintage Christian Dior c1958-1960 haute couture strapless silk dress, $24,990 Johan Santos

Moda Archive x Tab Vintage Versace 2000s haute couture embellished silk dress, $20,990 Johan Santos



With centuries of styles, fabrics and designers to browse through, finding a vintage wedding dress can be a challenge. For customers who are less familiar with vintage shopping, Balch suggests trying out a few new designs first to help narrow down the silhouettes that work best. If you know what you’re looking for, Bourvis recommends starting the search online, where a larger pool can make things easier. It’s not a wedding salon with champagne flutes, adds Novak, but the result can be just as rewarding. Be open to the fact that discovering your perfect dress might not happen in a salon. It’s a different experience for a different result.

Buying vintage is an instinctive process, and often comes down to luck. The more pieces you can try, the better. Styling the look and finding the right vintage or new accessories to suit adds to the process. Nine months to a year before the ceremony is a reasonable window to start looking for a dress, but Balch and Bourvis have seen it all, from receiving contacts years in advance to being contacted a few days in advance. The irony is that there’s an equal chance of success or failure in both scenarios, Balch says. More often than not, only one dress exists, and either the bride falls in love or not.

Princess Beatrice of York wearing a vintage Norman Hartnell dress belonging to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II Benjamin Wheeler/Getty Images



Prices can also vary widely, especially taking into account costs such as cleaning, with additional expertise needed given the delicacy of special fabrics. As such, Balch suggests brides budget like they would for a new dress and always asks if the dresses are easily cleanable. Keep in mind that most dresses will also need cleaning after the wedding and may require additional storage to preserve more delicate fabrics. Susan Choi from Vintage Persephone adds that future brides should be open to minor flaws. They are comparable to the course, and it’s okay if you can’t see it in the photos and from a great distance.

Tish Weinstock removed the lining from both of her dresses for a romantic, ghostly result

Most dresses will also need to be altered, as vintage sizes run small and pieces often don’t fit today’s more childish proportions, Bourvis says; this may require a lot of hand sewing by a skilled tailor, such as MD Couture. Choi advises shoppers to make sure the fabric isn’t too flimsy to move around and to pay attention to the seam allowance, so they can remove the dress if necessary.

Wagoners Lucien Lelong was a little too big, and the McQueen canvas hand-cut by Lee McQueen himself was a little long. She trusted Ornela Flamuri and Lindsay Jones from 7th bone (both of whom regularly work on dresses for the Met Gala) with the alterations. [The McQueen gown] snagged an imperceptible amount of the floor, I didn’t want it to get dirty or more ragged and it looked brand new, says Wagoner.

Amrit Tietz and Jon Tietz get married in Las Vegas. She’s wearing a vintage costume from Happy Isles



HTSI Deputy Editor Beatrice Hodgkin wears 70s oyster silk dress Oscar de la Renta Daniel Gieve



Beyond the fit, brides can opt for other adjustments to make the dresses their own. Weinstock, for his part, had his tailor in London Events remove the linings from her Dior and Galliano dresses for a romantic, ghostly result; unlined, the latter dress was more true to its original runway shape, and she ended up wearing the corseted lining of Dior dresses on the first night of festivities when she and Guinness dressed up as Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet.

This can be a lot to consider in an already stressful planning process. Shopping for a vintage wedding dress can be both infuriating and magical, Balch says. Ultimately, her best advice is to be patient and open-minded, but ready to commit when you stumble upon the perfect piece. The right dress will appear out of nowhere.