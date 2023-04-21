Fashion
Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy advance to Sun Belt Conference men’s tennis semifinals
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy battled to the quarterfinals Thursday in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Championship at Peachtree City Tennis Center. Each team has secured a place in the semi-final of the events to be played on Friday.
Thursday’s action featured an upset in which sixth-seeded Georgia State swept third-seeded Louisiana 4-0. Regular season co-champions South Alabama and Old Dominion also swept their quarterfinal games 4-0.
The first semifinal will pit Georgia State against second-seeded Old Dominion at 10 a.m. EST. Fourth-seeded Troy takes on top-seeded South Alabama at 2:00 p.m. EST. The matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Game 2: (6) Georgia State 4, (3) Louisiana 0
The score of the box
Sixth-seeded Georgia State won early and often to get the better of Louisiana in the first pair of games.
Louisiana (12-10) failed to score the doubles point despite the duo of Calin Postea and William Ribero leading 5-3. The only singles matches they conducted remained unfinished.
Georgia State (8-15) started the game winning the doubles point as Gabriele Datei and Roberts Grinvalds beat Kajin/Dimitrov 6-4. Diogo Morais and Diego Padilha secured the point with a 6-3 win on court two.
The Panthers used momentum from the singles doubles point as Morais beat Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 to start on court three. Edward Tymes on court five took the win 6-1, 6-3 while Roberts Grinvalds on court two secured the upset 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
Game 3: (2) Old Dominion 4, (7) James Madison 0
The score of the box
Second-seeded Old Dominion denied seventh-seeded James Madison a point as all three unfinished singles matches were forced into the third set by the Monarchs.
James Madison (12-10) won three of the opening sets in the singles clash but couldn’t score as all three went unfinished. Edson Sanchez forced a third set on court five after winning 6-1 as the number one doubles duo went unfinished tied at 5-5.
Old Dominion (16-9) took a 1-0 lead with wins on ground two and three in doubles. Luca Maldoner and Jakob Cadonau won on court two 6-3 with François Le Tallec and Cosme Rolland De Ravel securing the point soon after 6-2.
Rolland De Ravel scored the first singles point for the Monarchs on the third court with a 6-4, 6-2 win. Le Tallec followed soon after on court two with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Maldoner secured the match on court five in the third set winning 6-4.
Game 4: (4) Troy 4, (5) Georgia Southern 2
The score of the box
In the most closely contested match of the day, fourth-seeded Troy won four singles matches to advance to the semifinals.
Georgia Southern (15-8) earned the doubles point as Vito Llinares and Mario Martinez won 6-1 on court three. Aaron Williams and Pol del Castillo secured the point on the first court with the 6-3 win.
Troy (18-6) responded with three wins to take a 3-1 lead. Carles Anton (7-5, 6-2) won the match on court two while Noah Martens (6-3, 6-2) earned the second point on court four. Yeray Andres Pastor beat Pierre Mouesca 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 on the third court to give Les Troyens momentum.
Alexandros Roumpis won his singles match on court five for Georgia Southern 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) to bring the match to 3-2. After trailing in two late, Francisco Erramuspe forced a third set for Troy winning the second 7-5.
2023 player to watch and freshman of the year, Mario Martinez Serrano, won the game for the Trojans on the first court. Despite losing the opening set to del Castillo 7-6 (8-6), Martinez Serrano responded with a pair of 6-4 sets to send Troy into the semis for the third year in a row.
Game 5: (1) South Alabama 4, (9) Miss South 0
The score of the box
Top-seeded South Alabama led every game as they advanced to the semifinals.
Southern Miss ends the season at 8-15 after advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
South Alabama (16-7) secured the doubles point with 6-3 wins over Maxime St-Hilaire and Jack Clements on court one, as well as Louis Delcour and Javier Montoya on court three. The Jaguars pair of Sébastien Collard and Martin Bugaj led 5-4, but the game was not over.
Collard won his match on Court 1 6-1, 6-2 while Clements finished just behind him on Court 4 6-2, 6-4. Montoya took the short five 6-2, 6-4 victory to send the Jaguars into the semi-finals.
|
Sources
2/ https://sunbeltsports.org/news/2023/4/20/georgia-state-old-dominion-south-alabama-troy-advance-to-sun-belt-conference-mens-tennis-semifinals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Telugu News, Telugu Cinema News, Andhra News, Telangana News, Political News
- Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy advance to Sun Belt Conference men’s tennis semifinals
- Google’s Rumored AI-Powered Search Overhaul Is Getting Marketers’ Attention
- World News | Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan’s Instagram head kidnapped in Lahore
- Ukraine and Russia look to the Americas; Zelensky speaks to Mexican lawmakers
- The Fleurette Garden Club will host the Spring Flower Show
- Keith Mitchell teaches Sungjae Im about soccer at Zurich Classic
- Malware Increases, Ransomware Declines in Higher Education
- Experts awarded $5 million for discrediting Mike Lindell’s election data
- Buddha’s teachings could solve world problems: PM at Buddhist summit
- President Jokowi allows palace staff to return home and celebrate Eid with families
- Actor ‘godfather’ Al Pacino says he gave this Hollywood star a career by turning down a major movie role