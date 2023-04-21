Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy advance to Sun Belt Conference men’s tennis semifinals

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. Georgia State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy battled to the quarterfinals Thursday in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Championship at Peachtree City Tennis Center. Each team has secured a place in the semi-final of the events to be played on Friday.

Thursday’s action featured an upset in which sixth-seeded Georgia State swept third-seeded Louisiana 4-0. Regular season co-champions South Alabama and Old Dominion also swept their quarterfinal games 4-0.

The first semifinal will pit Georgia State against second-seeded Old Dominion at 10 a.m. EST. Fourth-seeded Troy takes on top-seeded South Alabama at 2:00 p.m. EST. The matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Game 2: (6) Georgia State 4, (3) Louisiana 0

The score of the box

Sixth-seeded Georgia State won early and often to get the better of Louisiana in the first pair of games.

Louisiana (12-10) failed to score the doubles point despite the duo of Calin Postea and William Ribero leading 5-3. The only singles matches they conducted remained unfinished.

Georgia State (8-15) started the game winning the doubles point as Gabriele Datei and Roberts Grinvalds beat Kajin/Dimitrov 6-4. Diogo Morais and Diego Padilha secured the point with a 6-3 win on court two.

The Panthers used momentum from the singles doubles point as Morais beat Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 to start on court three. Edward Tymes on court five took the win 6-1, 6-3 while Roberts Grinvalds on court two secured the upset 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

Game 3: (2) Old Dominion 4, (7) James Madison 0

The score of the box

Second-seeded Old Dominion denied seventh-seeded James Madison a point as all three unfinished singles matches were forced into the third set by the Monarchs.

James Madison (12-10) won three of the opening sets in the singles clash but couldn’t score as all three went unfinished. Edson Sanchez forced a third set on court five after winning 6-1 as the number one doubles duo went unfinished tied at 5-5.

Old Dominion (16-9) took a 1-0 lead with wins on ground two and three in doubles. Luca Maldoner and Jakob Cadonau won on court two 6-3 with François Le Tallec and Cosme Rolland De Ravel securing the point soon after 6-2.

Rolland De Ravel scored the first singles point for the Monarchs on the third court with a 6-4, 6-2 win. Le Tallec followed soon after on court two with a 6-2, 6-4 win. Maldoner secured the match on court five in the third set winning 6-4.

Game 4: (4) Troy 4, (5) Georgia Southern 2

The score of the box

In the most closely contested match of the day, fourth-seeded Troy won four singles matches to advance to the semifinals.

Georgia Southern (15-8) earned the doubles point as Vito Llinares and Mario Martinez won 6-1 on court three. Aaron Williams and Pol del Castillo secured the point on the first court with the 6-3 win.

Troy (18-6) responded with three wins to take a 3-1 lead. Carles Anton (7-5, 6-2) won the match on court two while Noah Martens (6-3, 6-2) earned the second point on court four. Yeray Andres Pastor beat Pierre Mouesca 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 on the third court to give Les Troyens momentum.

Alexandros Roumpis won his singles match on court five for Georgia Southern 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) to bring the match to 3-2. After trailing in two late, Francisco Erramuspe forced a third set for Troy winning the second 7-5.

2023 player to watch and freshman of the year, Mario Martinez Serrano, won the game for the Trojans on the first court. Despite losing the opening set to del Castillo 7-6 (8-6), Martinez Serrano responded with a pair of 6-4 sets to send Troy into the semis for the third year in a row.

Game 5: (1) South Alabama 4, (9) Miss South 0

The score of the box

Top-seeded South Alabama led every game as they advanced to the semifinals.

Southern Miss ends the season at 8-15 after advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

South Alabama (16-7) secured the doubles point with 6-3 wins over Maxime St-Hilaire and Jack Clements on court one, as well as Louis Delcour and Javier Montoya on court three. The Jaguars pair of Sébastien Collard and Martin Bugaj led 5-4, but the game was not over.

Collard won his match on Court 1 6-1, 6-2 while Clements finished just behind him on Court 4 6-2, 6-4. Montoya took the short five 6-2, 6-4 victory to send the Jaguars into the semi-finals.