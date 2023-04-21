Second-hand fashion has a looming sustainability issue: PFAS

A growing number of US state bans are forcing apparel companies to find less toxic alternatives for per- or polyfluorinated substances called PFAS for short when making water and stain resistant rain shirts, hats and jackets.

California and New York have PFAS clothing banswhich come into effect in 2025, while Maine has banned PFAS in consumer products, including clothing, starting in 2030. Thebans are focused on keeping this broad family of chemicals, which have beenlinked to cancer and other health effectsout ofnewsome products. But that leaves a loophole for the continued sale and circulation of existing PFAS-made products in second-hand markets, at a time when buying second-hand is only growing in popularity. The second-hand clothing industry jumped to $177 billion in global sales in 2022, according to a recent report from the online resale retailer ThredUp. And sales are expected to double to $350 billion by 2027.

Should we really continue to resell products that contain fundamentally dangerous chemicals? says Mike Schade, environmental program director Toxic-Free Futures Mind the Store. A circular economy is going to be a total failure if we recirculate dangerous chemicals.

Second-hand shopping and sustainability

The rise in second-hand shopping is happening in part because customers are looking for wayssaving money in the face of rising inflationand alsoto make more sustainable purchases.

Meanwhile, companies are embracing resale, rental and other circular business models as a way to reduce environmental waste and boost their own sustainability credentials. In September,The Swiss sports brand On launches a resale site; a month later,Chinese fast fashion giant Shein did itAlso. The high-end outdoor clothing brandCanada Goose goes into resalein January, followed by Hennes & Mauritz AB announcing in March that it would partner with ThredUp to sell second-hand clothing and accessories.

Restrictions on garments with PFAS

PFAS chemicals are used in a range of products including textiles, cosmetics and fire fighting foam. From industrial waste disposal to laundry, there are a number of ways these substances end up in the environment. And once there, PFAS can persist in water and soil for long periods of time, earning them the nickname forever chemicals.

A wave of restrictions come online to limit PFAS in some or all applications. The restrictions aim to permanently remove the chemicals from industrial supply chains. The focus has been on turning off the PFAS tap, says Yiliqi, a scientist and project manager with the named environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council.

Schade says he hopes more attention will also be paid to eliminating PFAS from legacy products. But dealing with PFAS in existing products is not easy.

Once it’s in the clothes, it’s really hard for us to tell or deal with it, Yiliqi says. His advice is that people avoid new and used products that they know contain PFAS whenever possible. There isn’t always an explicit label that says no PFAS or something similar. In such cases, she assumes that the water and stain resistance descriptions likely mean those chemicals were involved.

PFAS in the world of fashion

It’s unclear who in the fashion world is thinking about second-hand PFAS and sustainability. Even companies leading the way in both eliminating chemicals from their supply chain for good and offering second-hand products have remained silent on the overlap. Patagonia Inc. and the parent company of North FacesVF Corp. declined to comment. Both have taken steps to remove PFAS from their supply chains and both offer resale options. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.another retailer phasing out PFAS and new to resale did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

When asked about PFAS chemicals, ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said he was unfamiliar. I will look, he said Bloomberg Green.

Maxine Bdat says the issue has yet to gain much traction within the circularity community. Bdat is the founder and director of the fashion-focused think tank, the New Standard Institute.

As we attempt to transition to a better place, a just society, or whatever we call it, it won’t be a clean transition, she says. She notes the impossibility of suggesting everyone just get rid of their clothes and start over. There will be challenges along the way, and right now there’s no easy solution here.

