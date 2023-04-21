Possible Dress Code Changes on AISD College Campuses | KTAB





ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – For nearly a decade, a standardized dress code has been in place on Abilene ISD college campuses. Originally created to help address issues of peer pressure, cost, safety, and modesty. Middle school is a difficult time for students because it is when they go through emotional and physical changes, in addition, that they learn to express themselves. So, having a “uniform style” dress taught them how to dress for success. However, what was originally a dress code with five color options soon changed to add more colors. Dr. Gustavo Villanueva, associate superintendent for leadership and student services, said there doesn’t seem to be a standardized dress anymore. “It was a committee that met at least two or three years after that, looked at it with additional colors, proposed it and approved it, so now there are ten colors and so the standardization is not so standardized anymore,” Villanueva said. Teacher shortage impacting early education in the Big Country

After surveying just over 1,400 parents, staff and students at the college, Villanueva said the majority wanted to see change. Some because they want students to express themselves, while others said having multiple clothing options makes things more expensive as retailers struggle to keep all sizes and colors in line. stock. “Do we go back to a tighter standardized dress, or do we decide that they can express themselves and have to wrestle with the decisions of making the choice of appropriate modesty and those pieces,” Villanueva shared. Villanueva said the decision to switch came up when discussing the move to middle schools. Possible middle schools in Abilene ISD

“Will standardized dress code be part of this new configuration if we go in that direction, or will it stay with the college, so that raised the question, and some of our leaders on campus, none of the Current directors weren’t part of that change at the time, so they had better look at other options,” Villanueva said. The dress code is reviewed in the summer each year, but later this spring the school board will receive recommendations to help them make their decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/news/possible-dress-code-changes-to-aisd-middle-school-campuses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos