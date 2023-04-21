Rocket Mortgage puts tampons in men’s bathrooms to promote ‘menstrual fairness’







A tipster revealed to StopWoke that Rocket Mortgage is putting tampons in men’s restrooms as part of an initiative by the company’s LGBTQI+ resource group “Perspectives.” “What we found out through a tipster is that Rocket Mortgage is providing tampons in their company’s men’s restroom as part of this kind of far-left LGBT initiative of their sort of LGBT resource group. “said StopWoke founder Rob Smith.Varney & Co.” THURSDAY. “Rocket Mortgage originated over 400,000 loans in 2022 worth approximately $127 billion. They are a major player in the mortgage. So how much of their company’s resources are going to be some sort of far-left movement like putting tampons in the men’s toilet? It just doesn’t make sense,” he added. According to the StopWoke report, Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s leading mortgage lender, has partnered with Aunt Flow, a company that helps ensure offices, schools and others have free women’s products. In an email obtained by StopWoke, Rocket Mortgage informed employees of the decision, saying it was a step toward “menstrual fairness.” “We will now see menstrual products in all of our men’s bathrooms at our sites that use Aunt Flow. We’ve also provided learning opportunities that lead to one of our LinkedIn trainings to help educate our team members on adding these products. We are thrilled to announce this launch which helps us get closer to menstrual fairness,” the email reads.





A tipster revealed to StopWoke that Rocket Mortgage is putting tampons in men’s restrooms as part of an initiative by the company’s LGBTQI+ resource group “Perspectives.” FoxNews The decision was led by two members of Rocket Mortgage’s Team Member Resource Network (TMRN) “Perspectives” and “Professional Women’s Network”. Rocket Mortgage did not immediately respond to requests for comment from FOX Business. “In the email our tipster sent us, you see this language that says they are part of the Menstrual Fairness Agenda. I have no idea what that means, but it doesn’t. This is just one example of this far-left ideology taking over corporate America,” Smith said. Rocket Mortgage’s reported decision to add tampons to men’s restrooms follows a growing woke ideology infiltrating corporate America. Famous beer brand Bud Light faced intense backlash for a transgender campaign with activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/20/rocket-mortgage-puts-tampons-in-mens-bathroom-to-promote-menstrual-equity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos