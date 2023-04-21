Synthetic biology meets fashion in technical silk



Schematics of btMfp5 fused protein fiber spinning. A Diagrams of recombinant proteins fused with Mfp5 fragments split at their ends. b Schemes of protein structural change during fiber spinning. vs Schematics of the interactions between split Mfp5 fragments. Only Mfp5 fragments are displayed. Credit: Nature Communication (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-37563-0

Scientists have long been intrigued by the remarkable properties of spider silk, which is stronger than steel yet incredibly light and flexible. Now, Fuzhong Zhang, a professor of energy, environmental, and chemical engineering at Washington University’s McKelvey School of Engineering in St. Louis, has made a significant breakthrough in the manufacture of synthetic spider silk, paving the way for a new era of sustainable development. clothing manufacturing. Since engineering recombinant spider silk in 2018 using bacteria, Zhang has worked to increase the yield of silk threads produced from microbes while retaining its desirable properties of strength and tenacity. increased. Higher yields will be essential if synthetic silk is to be used in everyday applications, especially in the fashion industry where renewable materials are in high demand to stem the environmental impacts resulting from the production of around 100 billion garments and 92 million tons of waste every year. . With the help of a modified mussel foot protein, Zhang created new spider silk fusion proteins, called bi-terminal MFP fused silks (btMSilks). Microbial production of btMSilks has yields eight times higher than recombinant silk proteins, and btMSilk fibers have significantly improved strength and toughness while being lightweight. It could revolutionize clothing manufacturing by providing a greener alternative to traditional textiles. The results were published on April 14 in Communication Nature. “The exceptional mechanical properties of natural spider silk come from its very large and repetitive protein sequence,” Zhang said. “However, it is extremely difficult to ask fast-growing bacteria to produce a lot of repetitive proteins. “To solve this problem, we needed a different strategy,” he said. “We went looking for disordered proteins that can be genetically fused to fragments of silk to promote molecular interaction, so that strong fibers can be made without using large repetitive proteins. And we actually found them. right here in the work we’ve already done on mussels foot proteins.” Mussels secrete these specialized proteins on their feet to stick to things. Zhang and his collaborators engineered bacteria to produce and turn them into adhesives for biomedical applications. It turns out that mussel foot proteins are also cohesive, which also allows them to stick together well. By placing mussel foot protein fragments at the ends of his synthetic silk protein sequences, Zhang has created a less repetitive, lightweight material that is at least twice as strong as recombinant spider silk. Yields on Zhang’s material increased eightfold compared to previous studies, reaching 8 grams of fibrous material from 1 liter of bacterial culture. This output constitutes enough fabric to test its use in real products. “The beauty of synthetic biology is that we have a lot of space to explore,” Zhang said. “We can cut and paste sequences of various natural proteins and test these designs in the lab for new properties and functions. This makes synthetic biology materials much more versatile than traditional petroleum-based materials.” In future work, Zhang and his team will expand the tunable properties of their synthetic silk fibers to meet the exact needs of each specialty market. “Because our synthetic silk is made from inexpensive raw materials using engineered bacteria, it presents a renewable and biodegradable replacement for petroleum-derived fiber materials like nylon and polyester,” Zhang said. More information:

Jingyao Li et al, Bi-terminal fusion of intrinsically disordered mussel foot protein fragments enhances the mechanical strength of protein fibers, Nature Communication (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-37563-0 Provided by Washington University in St. Louis





