Agents must dress to succeed

It has recently come to my attention that people use different fashions when dressing up and going out for business. The pandemic has really caused a drastic and in some ways near-permanent shift in the perception of what is appropriate and inappropriate to wear. The impression this may make on your current and future customers could have a big and serious impact on your revenue.

As many do business from their home office, dress codes are gone. Now that almost everyone is out again, I’ve noticed more and more that people in many industries are more relaxed and laid back when it comes to the way they dress and also their general hygiene, especially during office hours.

I may not be entirely right, but based on my personal perceptions, observations, and experiences from 2020 until today, I’ve seen less disguises and more disguises. I’m not criticizing anyone for the way they dress, but it seems to me there’s less worry or concern about their overall appearance. I see people who don’t shave regularly, wearing creased and sometimes dirty pants and shirts. I also see the ripped pants trend as a style and fashion statement and it’s obviously a personal choice. I even have a pair of ripped jeans, but I choose the time and the environment that I feel is appropriate to wear them.

Business still to some extent dictates an acceptable dress code that will make you look upbeat and successful in the eyes of your customers. 90% of the battle is winning your customers’ acceptance and the need and desire that they appreciate and continue to do business with you. In business, people don’t usually get a second chance at first impressions, so dressing well is the way to give and leave your customers the best possible impression. This, in turn, can help increase your potential future earnings.

I have seen officers with old, tired and worn clothes that need to be replaced and upgraded. Even their hair is not properly styled or at best combed and their beards are not trimmed. Make no mistake, because these events and cases are not the norm. Most agents are well-dressed, especially the women, whose tastes and styles are generally impeccable. So without their buying skills, our current economy would be even worse and really in the pits!

It’s really important to look in the mirror every day and ask yourself: Would I buy from me if I were the customer? I hate to say this but there are times when I’ve encountered officers and noticed that their breath, not to mention the way they were dressed, was really unbecoming and disgusting and I had to step back or swivel a bit to the side so I didn’t get hit with the stale, absurdly foul air. I wanted to say something, but out of consideration and sympathy for everyone involved, I didn’t, but wanted to finish the screening as soon as possible!

I wondered if they could have made a little effort to brush their hair and teeth, not to mention floss regularly. It never ceases to amaze me how there are business people who go out into the world so unprepared to meet their most important entities, their sellers, investors, buyers and tenants without the slightest thought of what they project or look like others. Everyone needs to dress for success and learn how to grow their income in 2023 and beyond.

By the way, we have a real estate sitcom that my good friend, professional comedian, associate, and business partner Rick Allen wrote based on my 42 years of real estate research and experience. We are preparing to produce the show in the near future. It has an extremely hilarious character named Stinky Bob as well as others that make you laugh.

This is going to be one of the funniest shows ever as I hope to team up with my first cousin Chuck Lorre, accomplished producer and king of Young Sheldon sitcoms, Mom, Bob Loves Abishola, 2 Men, The Kominsky Method on Netflix and so on. many more hilarious shows over the past 30 years. Over the next few months, I’ll keep you updated on our progress and keep my fingers crossed for our efforts and success in reaching millions of people who will laugh again and make them smile!

