DeAndre Hopkins attends the Fear of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl





Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins walked in the first Fear of God fashion show on Wednesday. The five-time Pro Bowler shared a video to her social media accounts Thursday about her experience leading up to the event, held at the Hollywood Bowl, and on the runway. For the show, he wore a boxy black work jacket and matching pants that featured the brand’s signature long drawstring. The look was accessorized with a pair of bright blue gloves and a shoulder bag. Hopkins teammate Isaiah Simmons, who placed multiple times at last season’s Drip Check, was in attendance and shared a video on his Instagram Stories of the wide receiver walking the track. Fear of God, owned and designed by Jerry Lorenzo, is an athlete-favorite brand for its unique blend of comfort and coolness. MORE:All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins tweets he ‘don’t want a raise’ amid trade speculation NFL Draft Center: Latest NFL Drafts, News, Live Picks, Ratings & Analysis This offseason, Hopkins is the subject of trade talks. He has been with the Cardinals since the 2020 season after spending the start of his career with the Houston Texans as a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Last season he had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns after missing six games for violating the league’s drug policy. Fear of God reveals adidas pieces Fear of God took advantage of the show to unveil pieces from its eighth collection and its highly anticipated partnership with adidas. The brand announced the deal in December 2020 with Lorenzo at the helm of adidas’ basketball division. The partnership also served as an introduction to Fear of God Athletics alongside the mainline luxury line and popular Essentials offering. Some of the pieces included signature adidas stripes on the side of tailored pants or at the collar of a crop top. The Hollywood Bowl show also marked the unveiling of Fear of God’s sneaker with adidas. The mid-top shoe appears to have a woven nylon base with the laces entering the three stripes. The toe box is a contrasting color with the rest of the shoe. MORE:10 Black-Owned Brands That Are Making an Impact in the Fashion Industry Fear of God previously collaborated with Nike on sportswear and released the Air Fear of God 1 in 2018. Lorenzo, the son of former Chicago White Sox manager Jerry Manuel, is known for going against the grain in the fashion industry. Before this fashion show, he previewed his collections via thematic videos for all to see. He also does not release collections according to the fashion calendar, but whenever he thinks they are ready. “You can either fight to stay on top of their radar, or you can retreat and trust and believe in your abilities and your craft,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2018“and then come back with something worth celebrating outside of the hype.

