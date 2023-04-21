CHW launches third annual FASHION BLOOMS showcasing the latest trends in fashion, food and design





TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is thrilled to present the third FASHION FLOWERS across the country: Vancouver and Calgary on May 4, 2023 and Toronto on May 11, 2023. This is a national fundraising event showcasing the latest trends in fashion, food and design. Now in its third year, CHW takes the annual Fashion Blooms event to a whole new level by introducing guests to the immersive world of FASHION. Guests will enjoy the latest fashion trends, mingle with young professionals, walk the red carpet and be surrounded by engaging visuals and entertainment. CHW has entered a new era, engaging the next generation of supporters proving that we are not your CHW Bubbies. Immerse yourself in fashion for an unforgettable evening, and don’t forget to stay for the after party! said Barb Rosenstein, Honorary President of CHW Fashion Blooms. The Toronto FASHION BLOOMS will take place at Audi York on May 11, 2023 and will feature a fashion show curated by Amy Polovoy @thestyleheiress. Guests will walk the red carpet, enjoy music and production provided by Magen Boys Entertainment, and be immersed in extravagant fashion. Vancouver and Calgary are both hosting FASHION BLOOMS on May 4, 2023. In Calgary, at Gibson Fine Art, guests can enjoy live music, a silent auction and original artwork by the fashion illustrator Canadian Rachael Meckling. At Brian Jessel BMW in Vancouver, guests will enjoy a fashion show featuring After Five Fashion and YA The Label, entertainment from DJ Holla Holly, food from Savory Chef, a silent auction and more. To register, participants can visit www.fashionblooms.ca. FASHION BLOOMS recipes support the CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design in Haifa, Israel. Funds raised will benefit scholarships for at-risk students to advance education while providing innovative equipment to improve the future of Israel’s fashion industry. The CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design awards academic degrees in a wide variety of creative fields, including graphic design, architecture, and fashion. This institution builds academic excellence and becomes a major influencer and innovator in the world of design. A well-respected institution of higher learning, the pluralistic student body includes Arab, Druze, Ethiopian, Jewish and Christian students who learn together in peaceful coexistence. The story continues For more information please contact:

Rebecca Bowslaugh, Director of Marketing and Communications, at [email protected] or 416-477-5964 ext. 111 About CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) Founded by visionary Jewish women in 1917, CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is a national, non-political, non-partisan network of dedicated volunteers who believe that excellence and advancement in education, health care and services social transcend politics, religion and national borders. CHW empowers women and children by supporting education, health care and social services in Israel and Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

