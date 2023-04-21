Fashion
Wedding guest dresses for spring and summer
RHODE Lulani floral dress
$575
I brought this gorgeous floral dress on vacation and fell completely in love! The fit is perfect, it’s really comfortable and the print is so fun!
Foley Dress
$395
I love this dress for a more casual summer wedding!
Vineet Bahl Ruched One Shoulder Dress
$330
I’m obsessed with this orange dress for a black tie summer wedding!
Mac Duggal ruffled strapless tulle A-line dress
$798
This mint beauty is another great black tie option!
Asymmetric strapless dress Let Me Be
$220
It’s strapless, asymmetrical and so versatile! Dress it up or down.
Mac Duggal – Metallic Pleated Cut Out Column Dress
$498
This dress will be as comfortable on the beach for a glamorous evening as it is in a ballroom!
Sachin & Babi Blaine – Short square neck taffeta dress with bow and train
$298
How cute is this short black and white dress?! I love the bow!
BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Dress
$248
This pretty and elegant silk number is available in many colors!
Charmaine Corset Dress
$285
If you’re looking to have a Va-Va-VOOM moment, this dress is available in multiple colors!
Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress
$198
This dress is also available in different colors and is super flattering.
Dress with floral print and asymmetric hem
$188
Do you love flower dresses for weddings as much as I do?! This blue is my new favorite.
Reverie Dress
$378
Speaking of florals, this dress is lovely and a bit more understated.
Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
$30
This dress is simple, flattering and you can’t beat the price!
Long dress with puff sleeves and off the shoulders
$49
I love this beige dress for a more casual outdoor wedding. Accessorize it to dress it up!
Tie-back linen-blend tiered maxi dress
$88
How pretty would it be for a backyard wedding?
Ronda silk dress
$498
If you are looking for understated elegance, this dress is my pick!
Blair embellished fit and flare dress
$288
I once wore this cute layered dress to a wedding and got so many compliments.
