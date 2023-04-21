Why fast fashion still doesn’t come in green

Hands down who would be surprised to find that Boohoo is owned by sustainable funds? The fast fashion business was charged with modern slavery in 2020 after an investigation found workers at a supplier in Leicester were paid just £3.50 an hour. Last year, he declared his program of change, put in place to deal with the problems, a success.

But in a whack-a-mole ESG case, the Competition and Markets Authority said last year it was investigating Boohoo, along with Asos and Asda, over their claims of environmental friendliness. or greenwashing.

Boohoo and Asos are held by a number of sustainable funds, both actively managed and trackers. Legal & General holds both in its Future World ESG UK index fund, for example, while BlackRock holds both in its ACS World Small Cap ESG screened equity tracker fund based on the MSCI index of the same name.

Why could this be? Fast fashion isn’t an obvious choice for sustainable investors, to say the least. The industry contributes around 10% of global emissions, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that campaigns against waste and pollution. And it hasn’t made very impressive strides toward reducing those emissions. Over the past 15 years, clothing production has doubled, but the lifespan of the clothes we buy has dropped by 40%, largely due to fast fashion. It is estimated that more than half of fast fashion items are abandoned in less than a year, mostly in landfills or incinerators.

One reason is the way ESG or sustainability indices are currently constructed. They tend to weed out the most obvious polluters, based on a not particularly clear or uniform system of rating companies based on their ESG scores. Remove the most egregious oil and gas offenders and defensive actions, and an ESG tracker contains the rest. But these are unlikely to be sustainable businesses, a fact which is becoming increasingly clear to retail investors and on which the UK regulator will set new rules this summer.

It’s not at all clear that fashion companies deserve to fall into the less blatant category. Sure, they can outsell the oil and gas companies by talking a good game about sustainability, organic cotton, recycled polyester. Luxury and fast-fashion companies are brandishing their sustainable lines. But the facts are believed.

Less than 1% of clothes are recycled into new clothes. The textile industry depends primarily on non-renewable resources, including petroleum, to make synthetic fibers, as well as chemicals in dyes and fertilizers to grow cotton.

But getting information is a problem. Analysts say figuring out how sustainable fashion companies are is a huge puzzle. Robert-Alexandre Poujade, ESG analyst at BNP Paribas, says that if with oil and gas companies you can measure CO intensity the amount of emissions per unit of energy, it makes less sense for the oil and gas industry. the fashion. One of the issues is with supply chains: the industry relies on cheap labor around the world, often through third-party vendors with little transparency. Even when supply chains are relocated, as with Boohoo, that doesn’t mean labor issues go away.

The elephant in the room is the fashion industry’s addiction to constant consumption

A report last month UN Climate Change and CDP found that while more fashion companies are reporting on their progress on climate initiatives, there is still a lot of work to be done. Ninety-nine fashion companies have signed the industry charter for climate action, which commits them to net zero by 2050. But the steps they’ve taken don’t look very impressive. Only 45% are meeting the public climate targets needed to keep global warming below 1.5°C. Even on the fairly basic standard of climate information disclosure, only 89% do.

But the elephant in the room is the fashion industry’s addiction to constant consumption. Richard Wielechowski, head of textiles at the nonprofit financial think tank Planet Tracker, says: Most of the time they say sustainable and what they really mean is less bad.

For sustainable consumers, the answer is quite simple: consume less. Even buying sustainably produced items carries risks. Garments made from recycled polyester are marketed as durable, but they will still shed microplastics when washed and eventually end up in landfill. A spinning top produced with less carbon emissions could end up being bad for biodiversity because it was produced using chemical fertilizers.

Wielechowski says: I really think it’s confusing for consumers; you shouldn’t need a degree in ecology to understand what a sustainable t-shirt is.

For investors, the solution is less obvious. One option is to seek out innovative companies that are trying to solve the most serious sustainability issues. The French company Carbios produces textiles and plastic bottles from textile waste. Existing recycled polyester is mostly made from plastic bottles. Others make clothes from banana peels and other food scraps. The question is how scalable these companies will be and investing in early stages naturally carries more risk.

Some think it’s worth engaging positively with big fashion companies. That’s why Fidelitys owns Boohoo, which it sold in November. Fidelity said it has engaged extensively with Boohoo, focusing on increasing the sustainability of its supply chains, including additional disclosures on raw material targets, water use and improving human rights. But they added: While there is evidence the company is improving on these issues, we have decided to exit the stock from the fund in November 2022.

Positive engagement is acceptable if investors actually do so: but the struggling global economy and the war in Ukraine have been used by some to justify less engagement. Investors voted for just 27% of environmental and social proposals from US shareholders last year, down from 36% the year before, according to ISS data.

So investors have a role to play here, pushing fashion companies to do more. More positive engagement is needed simply to get them to recycle more and use less energy. Stopping using coal-fired power plants as an energy source for textile factories is a clear victory. Wielechowski says data will become increasingly important: if you support a company with unreliable sustainability data, it will run into regulatory issues. Link executive compensation to sustainable development goals: a report published next week by Planet Tracker identifies the winners and losers of this measure.

Boohoo and other companies have made improvements, but the bar for sustainable fashion industry credentials is too low. Investors should push for it to be higher.

Alice Ross is an FT contributor. His book, Investing to Save the Planet, is published by Penguin Business. Twitter: @aliceemross