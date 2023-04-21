Kirsten Green, Gabby YJ Chen, Manoj Dias, Sharareh Siadat and Schuyler Bailar to speak at the Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the latest confirmed speakers for Global Beauty Trade Forum, our first-ever gathering for leaders and disruptive thinkers in beauty and wellness. And now you can reach us from anywhere in the world by subscribe to the livestreamexclusively for BoF Professional All-Access and Beauty & Wellness members.

Newly confirmed speakers include:

For the full list of confirmed speakers and detailed biographies, please see below.

Schuyler Bailar is an educator, author, and activist who made history as the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 men’s team. Originally recruited to swim on the Harvard women’s team, Bailar made the difficult choice to transition while potentially giving up the prospect of being an NCAA champion. Instead, he received the Harvard Directors Award and was named LGBTQ Nations Instagram Advocate for 2020. In 2021 Bailar released his coming-of-age novel, Obie Is Man Enough, and in 2022 he created LaneChanger, a learning series that makes gender literacy education accessible to every team, school and business.

Marty Bell is a founding partner of Vacation Inc., a recreational sunscreen brand known for its nostalgic and experiential marketing. Since soft-launching direct-to-consumer in 2021, the brand has raised $11.2 million in capital and secured wholesale partners such as Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Ulta Beauty.

Gabby YJ Chen is the president of global expansion for Chinese beauty brand Florasis, with over 15 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region. She was previously head of beauty for the Lane Crawford Group in China and founder of Mood Editing Cosmetics, which was the sole distributor of the Kardashian family brand in the region. Chen is also the founder of Janes & Hooch, a renowned speakeasy bar in Beijing, and is an angel investor in Alesca Life, an agricultural technology company that builds vertical indoor farms and farm management software to make food production more efficient. and environmentally friendly.

Cecile Lochard is Director of Sustainable Development at Guerlain, the French luxury cosmetics brand owned by LVMH, where she previously held the position of Head of Biodiversity Programs and Sustainable Communication. Holder of a double master’s degree in Sustainable Development from Paris Dauphine University and in Non-profit Project Management from ESSEC, Lochard began his long 25-year career in the Socially Responsible Investment branch of HSBC. In 2006, she joined The World Wildlife Fund for Nature, managing its private partnerships, and in 2011, she founded Citizen Luxury, a consulting firm specializing in supporting luxury houses in the creation of CSR strategies.

hands of god is a meditation teacher, brand consultant and co-founder of Open, a California-based mindfulness studio. Her discipline is grounded in secular mindfulness, Buddhist meditation, breathwork, and yoga training through the lens of trauma-informed mindfulness and somatic psychology. Its client list includes athletes, executives, schools and Fortune 500 companies such as Nike, NBA, Aesop, Netflix, Google and the United Nations. Dias has worked at MoMA, Coachella, Warner Music and Art Basel Miami. Dias sits on the faculty of the Esalen Institute as well as the Melbourne Business Schools Executive Leadership Program.

Hanna Diop is the founder and CEO of Sienna Naturals, a natural hair care brand. To establish Sienna Naturals, Diop researched ingredients found in nature and proven by science to improve wellness results for textured hair and scalp. Diop is a former strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she worked for clients in big box retail and OTC Pharmaceuticals, and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Kirsten Green is the founder and managing partner of Forerunner Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm. She is currently a board member of Glossier, Ritual, and Nordstrom, among others. Green is also a founding member of the female mentoring collective, All Raise, and an active advocate for women in the tech industry.

Euri Kim is a managing partner at Forerunner Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm. Since joining the firm in 2012, Kim has led investments in more than 50 early-stage companies and supported Forerunners’ efforts to raise more than $2.3 billion from top-tier institutional investors, making it one of the only women-led companies to reach this milestone. She earned an MBA with Honors from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a BS with Honors in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Maju Kuruvilla is the CEO of Bolt, a San Francisco-based company that offers online payment software. Kuruvilla joined Bolt in January 2021 as chief product and technology officer, before being promoted to chief operating officer and then general manager in January 2022. Prior to Bolt, Kuruvilla was vice president and general manager of global logistics from Amazon, managing the entire unit. across business, product, engineering and operations. He holds an MBA from the University of Washington and a BSc in Computer Engineering from Mangalore University.

Sharareh Siadat is the founder and CEO of TooD Beauty, a non-binary vegan makeup line. Siadat’s personal experience as a first-generation Iranian American led her to create ToD with the goal of encouraging self-expression and championing diversity. The beauty brand supports sustainable consumption with its world’s first biodegradable glitter and the use of plastic packaging from ocean waste.