Nikki Haley roasted for wearing an off-white dress to her daughter’s wedding





Nikki Haley posted a photo with her family on social media. US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is being slammed on social media for wearing an off-white dress to her daughter’s wedding ceremony. A debate started online after Ms Haley tweeted a picture of herself with her family. The photo included her husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and son-in-law Josh Jackson. While most users praised Ms Haley and her family, others criticized the off-white dress worn by the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN when Donald Trump was president. “We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thank you for our lovely family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating. Rena and Josh, we couldn’t be prouder of you two !” Ms Haley wrote on Twitter. We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thank you for our sweet family and friends who joined us to support and celebrate them. Rena and Josh, we couldn’t be more proud of you two! #AndThenThereWere5#JourneyToJackson2023pic.twitter.com/49UJKiXUft Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 16, 2023 Some Twitter users immediately reacted with shock. “Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE?” asked one Twitter user. “Ummmm why the hell are you wearing an almost white dress that could easily have been a wedding dress??? It was very selfish of you to try to upstage her, but given how much you want the whole ‘Watch out for yourself, it doesn’t surprise me…’ said another. “It’s brides day – don’t worry about yourself,” a third user commented. Others, meanwhile, praised Ms Haley and her daughter. “Best wishes to the beautiful couple! And the best mother of the bride dress I’ve seen,” one user commented on Ms. Haley’s Instagram post. Nikki Haley launched her presidential bid in February this year. The 51-year-old is competing against other Republicans who have announced their candidacy – such as Mr Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Ms. Haley rose to fame in American politics as Governor of South Carolina. She was first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2014. Nikki Haley was born to Sikh parents Ajit and Raj Randhawa as Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. Her parents owned Exotica International Inc, a small foreign goods store that grew into a multi-million dollar apparel and gift business. She converted to Christianity in her twenties and is married to commissioned officer Michael Haley and has two children.

