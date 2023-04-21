10 Best Modest Wedding Guest Dresses of 2023





In a world where designers continue to push the boundaries when it comes to figure-hugging silhouettes, it can be difficult to find a dress that matches your comfort level, or possibly your personal values, especially when it comes to evening wear. . For wedding guests, in particular, finding a conservative ensemble in a sea of ​​risque looks can be extremely difficult, but that doesn’t mean it’s entirely impossible. While modesty can mean different things to different types of people, people looking for a modest wedding guest dress are generally looking for a look that makes them feel bold, confident, and absolutely comfortable in their own skin. And whether it’s wearing a conservative dress that completely covers your arms and legs, or donning a vibrant mini dress with long sleeves, there’s no right or wrong way to dress. modestly for a wedding, as long as you adhere to the overall couple theme and dress code. So, for those looking for a modest wedding guest dress to wear to an upcoming celebration, we’ve rounded up the best styles available to buy now. Read on to find out more.







Size:XXS-XL |Length:Floor |Return policy:Free returns For guests planning to attend a winter wedding, this Norma Kamali Ribbon Sleeve Dress is worth considering. Though modest and demure in the front, it features an open back design and a cutout side leg for those willing to show a little skin.





Size:XS-L |Length:Floor |Return policy:Free returns For lovers of jewel-toned ensembles, look no further than Caroline Constas’ Allonia dress. A perfect pick for fall and winter nuptials, this beautiful dress would fit effortlessly into a black tie celebration or formal dress code.





Size:XS-XXL |Length:Floor |Return policy:Free returns This long sleeve dress takes a modern approach to modest style as it features a plunging neckline, a bright fuchsia hue and a small side slit. If this dress fits your aesthetic, take a cue from the style and pair yours with strappy black sandals and chandelier earrings.





Size:XS/S and M/L |Length:Floor |Return policy:Free returns within 28 days of receipt Are you attending a festive themed wedding? This 70s inspired Eywasouls Malibu dress would be the life of the party. Keep in mind, however, that it has an open-back design that shows some skin.





Size:United Kingdom 2 – 20 |Length:Ankle |Return policy:Free returns within 14 days of receipt There are so many details to love about this one-shoulder dress. Made with a floaty georgette fabric in a paisley print, we can absolutely see it worn at a summer destination wedding.





Size:EN 34 – 46 |Length:Mini |Return policy:Free returns within 28 days of receipt If you are ready to wear bare legs, we absolutely recommend this stunning Lavin mini cape. Wear it with strappy heels and a statement handbag for a unique wedding guest look. You can even pair it with tights if you prefer a more conservative look.





Size:XS-XXXXL |Length:Noon |Return policy:Free returns within 28 days of receipt For an edgy look, try this metallic brocade dress from Dima Ayad. It features a loose silhouette with a boat neck for a comfortable fit and wide short sleeves to keep you cool in the warmer months.





Size:00 – 4 |Length:Floor |Return policy:Free returns within 28 days of receipt First shown on Zimmermann’s ‘Wonderland’ Spring ’23 runway, this maxi dress is ideal for guests with unique tastes. Pair it with strappy heels for a formal touch or black boots for a bold aesthetic.





Size:S-XL |Length:Floor |Return policy:Varies on a case-by-case basis If you want a full coverage design but prefer to wear pants, consider this jumpsuit from Payal Khandwala. It’s beautifully crafted from hand-woven silk and specially designed to fit a range of sizes and shapes.





Size:0 – 14 |Length:Floor |Return policy:Free returns within 28 days of receipt Bold and vibrant, this ASOS maxi features tons of personality, from the lilac hue to the cowl neck and animal print. The best part? Guests can purchase this dress for less than $100.

What to Look for in a Modest Wedding Guest Dress

As mentioned above, modesty varies from person to person, so when shopping for this style of dress, it’s important to focus on your personal style and opt for the looks that suit you best. . Want to show some skin? A long-sleeved dress with a slightly open back could be a great option to consider. Interested in a more conservative design? Select a long-sleeved dress that features a bold hue or pattern to really make a statement. Whichever approach you choose, as long as you stick to your personal beliefs and the wedding dress code, you’ll be the best-dressed guest at every celebration. FAQs Although guests should avoid wearing overly revealing attire, modest attire is not required unless specifically requested by the couple.

Wedding guests should base their attire on the dress code designated by the couple. For example, if you are attending a black tie wedding, long formal dresses are an appropriate choice for this type of celebration. Attending a casual backyard affair? Feel free to throw on a floral maxi dress to match the occasion.

While this may vary from wedding to wedding, in general, wedding guests should avoid wearing shades that match the wedding, clothes that are too casual, pieces that are too flashy and revealing, and most importantly, anything which is white.

