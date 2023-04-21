UAPB claims conference golf title

The University of Arkansas men’s golfers at Pine Bluff proved how much Patrick Mwendapole felt for the team for over a year.

“It wasn’t the greatest feeling to be runners-up to Texas Southern when we knew we had the best team,” Mwendapole said of his reflection after the Golden Lions settled for the trophy. Southwestern Athletic Conference finalist last spring. “We just felt like we had a better team and a better connection this year. So that was the motivation. We knew we could do it.”

They did it this week, winning the championship for the first time in program history.

Not only did the UAPB win the SWAC tournament in Flowood, Miss., by 29 team shots in a wire-to-wire fashion. The Lions were also the only team to shoot under par for the 54-hole tournament, shooting an 862 at 2 under. ) on The Refuge course to lead a UAPB sweep of the top three spots.

Ismael Garcia, the runner-up, was a freshman medalist after going 1-under 215, and Li Su moved up two places to third in the final round after posting a second consecutive par 72 to end the tournament 1- over.

Also for the UAPB, Angel Perez is tied for eighth at 6-over and Jaime Moliner tied for 12th after shooting 8-over. Both are from Spain.

For their first five finishes, Mwendapole, Garcia and Su have all made the All-SWAC first team. Perez was placed in the second team.

Mwendapole, from Lusaka, Zambia, played regularly in the UAPB after transferring from the New Mexico Military Institute in the fall of 2021. He is one of five foreigners on the seven-team Lions squad. He was a second-team All-SWAC last year, when he shot 5 for 221 at The Refuge.

“I knew I could play a lot better than shooting 70,” said Mwendapole, recalling his lowest single-round score a year ago. “There was a lot of commitment in every shot I made this year and a lot more confidence in myself than last year.”

Garcia, of Leon, Mexico, went 69-72-74 in his first Flowood appearance.

“It’s a great experience for me,” he said. “It’s a really nice way for me to end my first season here, and I just hope to have better rounds in future tournaments.”

Roger Totten, sixth-year Lions head coach and senior executive athletic director, attributes the team’s success to leadership.

“One of our goals coming back this year was that we didn’t want to feel the same [we did in 2022]”, he said. “We made difficult decisions. We brought in three guys who we think could help these two guys win [Mwendapole and Garcia], and it worked. We brought in three guys who we thought could match their personalities, and it worked.”

Kohlin Hicks of Kansas City, Mo., Jared Charbonneau of Eugene, Oregon, and Moliner also returned to last season’s UAPB roster. Su, from Melbourne, Australia, Perez and Garcia were the three additions that gave the Lions a boost.

The team had victories at the SWAC Fall Invitational, Alabama State Spring Invite and Gulf Shores Invite, but it was a “difficult conversation” three weeks ago where players and coaching staff shared their thoughts on how to win the conference.

“I think we both wanted the same thing, which was to win the conference championship,” Totten said. “We knew what was best for each other. One thing about this team is that it’s about ‘team’, no Totten coach, no Patrick, no Ismael . It’s a team concept.”

The UAPB will have at least one more tournament to wrap up the season, and that’s in one of six NCAA regional events. Trials for regionals will take place May 3, with nationals scheduled for May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona.