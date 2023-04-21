Fashion
UAPB claims conference golf title
The University of Arkansas men’s golfers at Pine Bluff proved how much Patrick Mwendapole felt for the team for over a year.
“It wasn’t the greatest feeling to be runners-up to Texas Southern when we knew we had the best team,” Mwendapole said of his reflection after the Golden Lions settled for the trophy. Southwestern Athletic Conference finalist last spring. “We just felt like we had a better team and a better connection this year. So that was the motivation. We knew we could do it.”
They did it this week, winning the championship for the first time in program history.
Not only did the UAPB win the SWAC tournament in Flowood, Miss., by 29 team shots in a wire-to-wire fashion. The Lions were also the only team to shoot under par for the 54-hole tournament, shooting an 862 at 2 under. ) on The Refuge course to lead a UAPB sweep of the top three spots.
Ismael Garcia, the runner-up, was a freshman medalist after going 1-under 215, and Li Su moved up two places to third in the final round after posting a second consecutive par 72 to end the tournament 1- over.
Also for the UAPB, Angel Perez is tied for eighth at 6-over and Jaime Moliner tied for 12th after shooting 8-over. Both are from Spain.
For their first five finishes, Mwendapole, Garcia and Su have all made the All-SWAC first team. Perez was placed in the second team.
Mwendapole, from Lusaka, Zambia, played regularly in the UAPB after transferring from the New Mexico Military Institute in the fall of 2021. He is one of five foreigners on the seven-team Lions squad. He was a second-team All-SWAC last year, when he shot 5 for 221 at The Refuge.
“I knew I could play a lot better than shooting 70,” said Mwendapole, recalling his lowest single-round score a year ago. “There was a lot of commitment in every shot I made this year and a lot more confidence in myself than last year.”
Garcia, of Leon, Mexico, went 69-72-74 in his first Flowood appearance.
“It’s a great experience for me,” he said. “It’s a really nice way for me to end my first season here, and I just hope to have better rounds in future tournaments.”
Roger Totten, sixth-year Lions head coach and senior executive athletic director, attributes the team’s success to leadership.
“One of our goals coming back this year was that we didn’t want to feel the same [we did in 2022]”, he said. “We made difficult decisions. We brought in three guys who we think could help these two guys win [Mwendapole and Garcia], and it worked. We brought in three guys who we thought could match their personalities, and it worked.”
Kohlin Hicks of Kansas City, Mo., Jared Charbonneau of Eugene, Oregon, and Moliner also returned to last season’s UAPB roster. Su, from Melbourne, Australia, Perez and Garcia were the three additions that gave the Lions a boost.
The team had victories at the SWAC Fall Invitational, Alabama State Spring Invite and Gulf Shores Invite, but it was a “difficult conversation” three weeks ago where players and coaching staff shared their thoughts on how to win the conference.
“I think we both wanted the same thing, which was to win the conference championship,” Totten said. “We knew what was best for each other. One thing about this team is that it’s about ‘team’, no Totten coach, no Patrick, no Ismael . It’s a team concept.”
The UAPB will have at least one more tournament to wrap up the season, and that’s in one of six NCAA regional events. Trials for regionals will take place May 3, with nationals scheduled for May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/apr/21/uapb-claims-conference-golf-title/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zimbabwe receives Pakistan A in Cricket World Cup Qualifier tune-up
- UAPB claims conference golf title
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower
- Landowner sentenced for destruction of River Lugg, Herefordshire
- America doesn’t need public snaps of Donald Trump or Joe Blow
- Priyanka Chopra says ‘Forget pay parity’ in Bollywood, ‘I asked for a little more, Woh Bhi Nahi Milta Tha’ continues to expose the dark side of the industry!
- High-tech projects strengthen Putuo as a science innovation hub
- NATO chief visits Kiev: Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine’s “right place” is in the alliance
- Longer meals may help children eat healthier, study says
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Vallenar, Chile; There were no reports of injuries
- Pakistan’s biggest celebrities lose Twitter’s blue tick
- UK Deputy PM resigns after bullying probe