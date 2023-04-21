Gucci raid part of growing EU antitrust scrutiny of fashion





From staging glossy runway shows to dressing stars for the red carpet, Gucci is a company used to the glare of the spotlight. This week, however, that attention may have felt less comfortable after its Italian offices were raided by European Union antitrust officials. The unannounced inspection was the latest in a series of regulatory actions as antitrust officials step up scrutiny of the fashion industry over possible anti-competitive practices. In March, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, carried out investigations into several beauty and perfume companies linked to the supply of perfumery ingredients. Last year, some fashion houses were raided in connection with industry-drafted sustainability goals, including changes to on-sale periods and discount strategies that regulators later deemed potential breaches. competition law.

Pierre Cardin and the German fashion designer Ahlers have been scrutinized on licensing and distribution agreements that may have breached cross-border sales rules. Attention intensified after a period of relative calm, Greenberg Traurig, a law firm, said in a note. The company added that the raids underscored the European Commission’s growing focus on law enforcement in the fashion sector following the coronavirus pandemic and urged companies to review their business practices to ensure that ‘they do not breach EU anti-trust and anti-competition regulations. Kering, Gucci’s parent company, said Wednesday it was cooperating with regulators. The Commission said in a press release a day earlier that it was investigating the activities of several fashion companies based in several Member States and also sent requests for information to other undisclosed brands. The commission is concerned that the companies involved may have breached EU antitrust rules which prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices, including certain horizontal and vertical restraints, it said. Penalties for companies could include fines of up to 10% of their global sales.

