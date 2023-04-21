Zara Tindall goes bold in a silky mini dress and knee-high boots for the royal wedding





Zara Tindall, née Phillips, has been photographed in everything from coat dresses to maxi dresses while attending royal weddings over the years, but her fashions were much bolder in 2005. Princess Anne’s daughter was pictured outside Guildhall in Windsor wearing a silky mini dress at the wedding of her uncle King Charles to his second wife Queen Consort Camilla. The shirt dress was covered in a pink, turquoise, black and white pattern with large white buttons and a tied waist. It fell just above his knees, which were the only part of his leg exposed thanks to his heeled boots. WATCH: The royal family’s most stylish wedding guest outfits The Olympic equestrian, who is now married to rugby player Mike Tindall, teamed her black shoes with a matching hat, her straight blonde hair falling to her shoulders and her green earrings adding another pop of color. Meanwhile, her cousins ​​Prince William and Prince Harry looked dapper in morning suits. ©Getty Zara Tindall looked stunning in a mini shirt dress at Windsor Guildhall in 2005 Charles and Camilla exchanged vows in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, before holding a religious blessing at St George’s Chapel, and the latter was attended by his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. SEE:Prince Harry’s Mid-Wedding Joke With Princess Kate’s Maid of Honor Pippa Middleton In his book Spare, Prince Harry revealed that the location of their wedding sparked a “furious debate” behind closed doors as they were both divorced. ©Getty King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla married in 2005 “First there was controversy over the nature of the ceremony. Courtiers insisted that it should be a civil ceremony, as Pa, as future Supreme Governor of the Church of England, would not couldn’t marry a divorce in the church,” Harry began. “This sparked a furious debate at the venue. If the civil ceremony were to take place at Windsor Castle, the first choice for couples, then Windsor should first be allowed for civil weddings, and if that were to happen, everything everyone in Britain would be allowed to perform their civil marriages there, no one wanted that. “The decision has therefore been made that the wedding will take place at Windsor Guildhall,” he added. DO NOT MISS :Prince William ‘tormented’ by King Charles’ secret relationship with Queen consort Camilla Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO!s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budgeting help, wedding inspiration and real-life stories straight to your inbox.

