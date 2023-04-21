KidSuper’s Colm Dillane on Fashion, Louis Vuitton, Coachella and Ugg Shoes

Colm Dillane is having a moment, and he knows it. After receiving Vogue’s “Emerging Designer of The Year” award in 2022, the designer behind KidSuper Studios was asked by Louis Vuitton to design the Fall/Winter 23 collection with the LV team, an experience that Dillane says boosted his confidence as an artist. In fact, his Look Mom, I made it! time has come when trying to find an assistant to help with the collection. “I was like, ‘Okay, if I could hire a creative or a designer, who would I hire?'” Dillane recalled.

So what happens next? How do you get over this kind of moment? For Dillane, the next agenda was figuring out how to share her art in a new way. Enter the KidSuper x Coachella collaboration, a vibrant reimagining of the new Tasman Sport slip-on featuring Dillane’s original paintwork. “You have to be a certain type of person or in a certain state of mind to put them on,” Dillane says as we sit on a few benches at the back of the Villa Royale in Palm Springs, California, the day before the start of the festival. disabled. “And that mindset is pretty cool.”

The new shoe is bright and expressive, an apt representation of the designer who believes fashion should be a conversation starter. Even in its early days, Dillane says he admired fashion’s ability to unite people and form unlikely bonds. “What I loved and what excited me the most about fashion was the number of doors it opened, the interest it got from different people. There are very few areas like this one.”

Last weekend, Dillane got to see two worlds collide in real time when her shoes were unveiled at the Ugg Feel House party in Palm Springs ahead of the Coachella Music Festival. Below, Dillane tells Esquire more about the collaboration, what it’s like to see people wearing his designs, and how he tried (and failed) to whip up a DJ set over the weekend.

Esquire: So you started designing as a teenager and have since become a highly respected and sought after artist. How does it feel to have reached this point in your career?

Colm Dillane: I mean, you really don’t feel it at the moment. I sometimes talk to people who are more successful than me, and it’s like, yeah, your life obviously changes, but the basics don’t change that much. I’m no different from a person, even though I did, you know, the Louis Vuitton show. But the way you see me is different. Not you, but like, the world’s perspective has changed. I’m still kinda like, Holy shit, I can’t believe this is happening.

What do you like the most in this collection?

I love that it’s clearly KidSuper. You know, Uggs silhouettes, it’s a very common shoe, but I tried to add this spice to it. Of course, everyone wears them here [at Villa Royale] because they were given to them, but I love how they have become the focal point of an outfit. It’s really cool.

Did the shoes turn out the way you imagined?

You know, when you laugh at these, it’s on a DAC. Like a vector file or drawing, it’s very computerized so they don’t look real. And you’re like, Ok, the all-over print, is that going to work? And these are surprisingly much better than DAC. So that was really nice. I posted them on Instagram and I have real friends who know what I’m doing, and they were like, Man, I need this. I did a lot of stuff where they were like, Oh, that’s cool, but they really, really wanted this.

I was really surprised by their dynamism. Were you drawn to specific colors or materials?

Yeah, I’ve painted a lot of paintings but for this one I knew it was going to be during Coachella, and I knew there was a summer vibe to it. I love how the color palette screams summer. And the material is rubber. There was an option to use suede, but [with] the fur, and Coachella, and the sand, they were like, We want to try working with this material, and I was like, Yeah, that probably works better.

Dillane with A$AP Nast at the Ugg Feel House. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

How does it feel to see other people styling your designs?

Not only do I love seeing it on a creative front, but I love having it be the centerpiece of their outfits. I wear everything KidSuper but it almost works better when you don’t, because, like, this shirt, with black jeans? Now you love this shirt. Those shoes with a black outfit? These shoes become the focal point.

I like it more when I see someone doing it and I can talk to them. I’m like, Wow, that’s cool. Now were friends. What are you doing? The volume isn’t just because I want it to stand out as a designer, but I like the idea of ​​clothes being a conversation starter. And that means something.

Dillane at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall 2023 Presentation on February 11, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris

How long did it take to put this collection together?

Because it was a small run, and it wasn’t made for manufacturing, and because they’re rubber, it’s a bit faster than usual. But these collaborations take a lot of time. But because it’s not mass-produced, we were able to do it faster. If we had wanted to mass-produce them and sell them, that’s another seven months because you have to all the retailers that will sell them. The actual crafting of stuff isn’t always the slow part. It’s the cast and how it’s sent and stuff like that.

This one was very quick because there was one very specific thing about it. It was Coachella. There was an already instilled drop event, a vibe, a color, that made it move quickly. When I do other collaborations or even in KidSuper drops, I try to put similar barriers like “It’s the concept, it’s when it drops”, which can stimulate creativity. Because once you run out of rubrics, it’s like anything is possible, and then you sit at your desk and think. But it is difficult to execute this. You need insight. If Ugg had said, you can do anything, it would have taken longer. Maybe it would have been cooler, maybe not. But I think constraints drive creativity and execution. I am Colm Dillain and I believe in this message!

Dillane with Coi Leray. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Anything else you would like Esquire readers to know?

I was going to convert this UGG collaboration by getting my name as a DJ on the [Coachella] attach. I asked for this. It didn’t happen, I was denied, but it was one of my requests.

Hey, at least you got your shot!

I was like, put it small, and I’ll DJ something!