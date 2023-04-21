Mother’s Day gift guide: the best luxury fashion and beauty gifts Photo credit: Dior, Elie Saab, Proof, Jan Marini

As Mother’s Day approaches, it can be difficult to find the right box-wrapped gift for the mother or mother figure in your life who has given you so much. For many, a mother is the first teacher and nurturer of a lifetime. So, when trying to decide what to get her, hopefully one of the luxury fashion and beauty items below will be one of the gifts you give to the first significant woman in your life.

Chloé Penelope clutch bag

The price of the Penelope clutch ranges from $2,590 to $3,650. Photo credit: Chloe

THE Penelope pouch bag from the summer 2023 collection has a unique shape. Perfect for mom to use at a dinner party or wedding, it’s made from nappa leather and comes in daffodil yellow, undersea blue, metallic silver, black, gray, camel and a multi-colored green knit. A removable shoulder strap also accompanies the bag. Its most unique touch is its signature metal clasp from the Maison’s jewelry archives.

Prices range from $2,590 to $3,650

Dior Beauty The Private Collection Perfumes Hair

La Collection Privée Hair Perfume – $100 Photo credit: Dior Beauty

THE Hair Perfumes The Private Collection are composed of floral and musky notes of Rose Kabuki that add a touch of spice to the hair. While the hairspray holds the hair, the hair scent adds another distinct touch by really bringing a delicious scent to the hair. The other hair fragrances available are: Gray Dior, Pink Kabuki, And Oud Rosewood.

La Collection Privée Hair Perfume – $100

Manitobah Kayak Pony Hair Moccasins

Manitobah Kayak Pony Hair Moccasins – $120. Photo credit: Manitobah Mukluks

If your mom prefers comfortable shoes, the Canadian brand Manitobah will be made for her. The brand supports the indigenous market and their new spring collection is to die for. These moccasins with a Turtle sole, giving the wearer a solid base to stand on. The soft and breathable leather brings air to the feet. Full of style, exotic vibes and beadwork by Oji-Cree artist Meagan Anishinabie, it gives mom a comfortable style for other moms.

Manitobah Kayak Pony Hair Moccasins – $120

Proof Smoothing short shapewear

Proofs Smoothing Shorts – $49. Photo credit: Proof

Evidence Short straightening is leak resistant while still getting the job done as shapewear shorts with light, smoothing compression and a high-rise fit that’s snug but not too tight around the waist. Stretchy, its leak-proof flexible core provides security and breathable comfort all day long. It also absorbs wetness from the period of the month, especially the last day of a period – down to a light pad or liner – as well as sweat, discharge and the last day of your period. The perfect gift for moms who understand that after giving birth the bladder isn’t as strong as it used to be. The shorts are now available in 2 colors, black or sand.

Proof Smoothing Shorts – $49

Chanel Sublimage La Crme Lipstick and Rouge Allure Velvet

Chanel Sublimage La Crme – $420 | Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick – $45 Photo credit: Beauty Chanel

Chanel Sublimage La Crme is a multipurpose cream of the next generation of complete anti-aging care. Its key ingredient is Vanilla Planifolia, which revitalizes the skin and brings a touch of youth to the wearer.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet the lipstick is color intense and what the brand calls it wears like a second skin, with its glossy matte finish. It includes blends of shea butter and jojoba oil, it not only catches the eyes but also brings moisture to the lips. Presented in a black and gold case, it will give mum long-lasting hold thanks to its highly concentrated pigments.

Chanel Sublimage La Crme – $420 | Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick – $45

Dior J’Adior slingback pumps

J’Adior Slingback Pumps – $990 Photo credit: Dior

THE J’Adior pump is made in the Italian workshops of Christian Dior. Easy to put on, the foot is nicely positioned and held by the back strap, while the silhouette is distinguished by a black technical fabric. The two-tone ‘J’ADIOR’ embroidered ribbon is embellished with a flat bow and the 6.5 cm comma heel adds the final touch of elegance.

J’Adior Slingback Pumps – $990

Muma World Pomelo Trousers

Pomelo Jacquard Blazer – $450 | Pomelo Jacquard Pants – $290. Photo credit: Muma World

The Australian brand Muma World offers colorful trendy looks. If you want to give mom something from Down Under, this is it. THE Grapefruit pants And Grapefruit jacket complement each other as they are a modern take on the classic summer suit. The double-breasted blazer is woven and crafted in the Jacquard print. Dancing between shades of ’80s utilitarian structure and ’70s draped fluidity, this iconic silhouette is defined by whoever wears it, notes the brand. It’s sure to be a look mom will appreciate.

Pomelo Jacquard Blazer – $450 | Pomelo Jacquard Pants – $290

Hyla3D face serum by Jan Marini

Jan Marini Hyla3D Face Serum – $115 Photo credit: Jan Marini

by Jan Marini Hyla3D Face Serum Hyaluronic Acid Complex revitalizes and restores moisture to the skin, giving it youthful volume. It is patented with advanced technologies to enhance hyaluronic acid in five different ways.

Jan Marini Hyla3D Face Serum – $115

Elixir of Elie Saab

Elixir by Elie Saab – $151 for the 100mL bottle Photo credit: Elie Saab

Unveiled this year, Elixir explores a feminine sensuality. It’s for the woman who wears femininity with ease. Created by perfumers Aurlien Guichard and Jrme Di Marino, the duo wanted to create a kind of love potion for the confident and determined woman. With the iris Cedretti which comes from Lebanon as its heart note, it is an ode to its namesake founder who is originally from Lebanon. Other notes include Lebanese neroli and Italian mandarin, as well as amber and balsam tones of myrrh and benzoin and hints of vanilla and musk. The sphere-shaped bottle is designed by Sylvie De France. Its design is inspired by a pomegranate and its unique red hue exudes passion. The Elie Saab monogram is on the front, making mom feel like she’s part of the luxurious life because she is.

Elixir by Elie Saab – $151 for the 100mL bottle

Seamless Nuuds Scoop Tank Bodysuit and Off Shoulder Tee

The Women’s Seamless Tank Bodysuit – $48 | Women’s Off-the-Shoulder T-Shirt – $58 Photo credit: Nuuds

Nuuds is a basic t-shirt brand founded by Daryl-Ann Denner, with the idea of ​​having high quality basic t-shirts that fit your body in all the right places. The women Seamless tank bodysuit makes it easy to layer looks. It suits all body types, showcasing all the angles women want to show off. THE Women’s Off Shoulder T-Shirt Falls off the shoulder for a boat neck. The shirt can be tucked in or remain untucked, in both cases, it’s chic.

The Women’s Seamless Tank Bodysuit – $48 | Women’s Off-the-Shoulder T-Shirt – $58

Vivier Buckle Straw Visor Brooch

Vivier Buckle Straw Visor Brooch – $725. Photo Credit: Roger Vivier

One of the most stylish ways to protect moms eyes from the sun is with this visor. Crafted from natural material, it has an oversized ribbon at the back that includes a crystal brooch buckle. It exists in brown, beige and blue.

Vivier Buckle Straw Visor Brooch – $725

The Louis Junior Spikes basketball

The Louis Junior Spikes sneaker – $995. Photo credit: Christian Louboutin

For the mom who’s more streetwear than high heel glam, this sneaker by Christian Louboutin is for her. It’s purple, it’s spiky, and it’s just plain cool. Inspired by sneakers from the 1980s, its texture overloads. The Frou Frou purple suede textile down to the tips that adorn the toes and the Christian Louboutin monogram fabric on the sides of the shoe make it a shoe that is pleasant to touch, not just to look at.

The Louis Junior Spikes Sneaker – $995