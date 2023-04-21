Fashion
White House Black Market Dresses Are 25% Off
When putting together a packing list for your next trip, it’s important to consider the clothing options that best suit your itinerary. items that take up less space and outfits that don’t require too much attention, such as ironing or steaming, upon arrival at their destination.
Fortunately, White House Black Market has an entire section of holiday dresses which are currently on sale for 25% off during its sitewide VIP event through Sunday, April 23. Sale applies to full price items and is exclusive to WHBM Rewards+ Loyalty Members, and all you have to do to get this amazing discount is to be logged into your account at checkout. Not a member? Don’t worry, you can register today and always be aware of these savings.
We’ve sorted through the brand’s stunning selection to find the best vacation dresses, each of which has received high marks from shoppers for being ideal for travel. Moreover, they can also be easily carried in your luggage without creases. Keep reading to shop our top picks for dresses to snag at the White House Black Market Sale.
Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress
For a fluid style that can be worn in both casual and formal settings, this Kimono Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress is a versatile option to pack. The comfy robe can even be worn as a swimsuit cover-up and is fully lined so you don’t have to worry about its see-through. One buyer mentioned it traveled well and noted that it remained wrinkle-free during its trip.
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $74 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $98)
Pleated midi dress
If a sleek, elevated style is on your radar for chic dinners and nights out, this pleated midi dress comes in blue and white and can be paired with classic heels or sandals. According to a customer who recently bought it for a trip to the south of France, it was comfortable, classic and easy to pack.
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $135 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $180)
Braided halter dress
This Braided halter dress, rated by one customer as ideal for travel, is made from a comfortable cotton fabric and features a braided tie belt that cinches at the waist. It’s made with stretch fabric containing spandex for a comfortable daytime look that can be worn with casual sneakers. If your wardrobe is already full of solid color styles, this bright floral option might just be the outfit your travel dress lineup has been missing.
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $105 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $140)
Sleeveless Eyelet Tie Front Midi Dress
If your vacation itinerary includes a romantic trip, this eyelet midi dress will do the trick without sacrificing comfort for fashion points. Get ready for this dress to earn you a ton of compliments, just like it did for a reviewer when she wore it on a recent cruise. Another buyer gushes, The quality is excellent and [its] so well done. Its most notable feature, however, is perhaps simply its convenient, low-profile pockets.
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $150 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $200)
Sleeveless Pleated Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress
This long sleeveless dress combines both a fitted bodice and flowing skirt for a red carpet-ready look. A client wore it for a formal night out on a cruise and shared that he was always on the hunt for the perfect red dress, and it fits the bill. Several other buyers have mentioned how flattering it is.
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $188 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $250)
There are many others holiday dresses and clothing styles waiting to be explored at White House Black Market during the VIP event sale. Don’t wait too long to expand your travel wardrobe, especially since you can get 25% off these full-priced styles through Sunday.
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $158 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $210)
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $98 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $130)
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $128 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $170)
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $169 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $225)
Buy: whitehouseblackmarket.com; $188 for WHBM Rewards+ members (originally $250)
Do you like it a lot? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and send you our favorite travel products every week.
