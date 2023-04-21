MOA’s Guide to Sustainable Fashion

In sync with your spring wardrobe refresh, a slew of retailers at Mall of America focuses on durable parts with low environmental impact. (Prepare your reusable bags!)

Style by nature

From sustainably sourced and responsibly sourced raw materials to simple, timeless designs, retailers are emphasizing environmentally friendly products and processes more than ever. The long list of eco-responsible outfitters is dotted with the expected suppliers of outdoor equipment (Colombia, Fjallraven, the north faceand more) and luxury lines that favor responsible materials (free peoples FP care, Athletes Down to earth edition, Madewells Eco Collection), alongside everyday ready-to-wear retailers who place their fashion where their passions are: Area, banana republic, Express, H&M, Urban outfitters, Nordströmand more.

Read on for some standout favorites that go the extra mile.

Known for its wide selection of denim, Madewells Eco Collection uses 65% less chemicals and 75% less water than the production of conventional trousers. How? Shrimp. An organic cotton base is dyed using shrimp shells. Chitosan, a substance found naturally in shrimp exoskeletons (that outer skin you always throw away), is a dyeing agent called Kitotex, which replaces chemicals and harmful substances typically used in the dyeing process, in addition to saves water and is completely biodegradable. The factory that produces Madewells Eco Collection is a zero-discharge facility, recycling 98% of the water it uses and evaporating the remaining 2% and turning its manufacturing waste into bricks for affordable housing.

Canada Goose lives according to the mantra keep the planet cold and its inhabitants warm. Their ultra-warm, durable down jackets meet the Responsible Down Standard, which mandates animal welfare, prohibits live plucking and force-feeding, and states that all RSD down is a by-product of the down industry. Poultry. The CG Cyprus and Crofton collections feature recycled nylon outer shells and they’re just getting started.

Sometimes simpler is better and Fjallraven accepted. All of their inventory is sustainably made and focused on utility. It starts with simple designs (without unnecessary frills), which promote recyclability, efficiency and longevity of the part. The timeless designs opt for recycled materials rather than raw, whenever available, and aim to use only one or two materials in each product for easier recycling on the road. And don’t think simplicity compromises durability: areas exposed to extra wear are created to be easily repairable.

Longtime anchor of the upcycling scene, Urban outfitters The Urban Renewal program was established in 1983. The UO team reuses vintage pieces, resells them in their original form or transforms them into entirely new and unique pieces using rediscovered fabric remnants, artisanal dyeing techniques and paint splatter treatments.

second act

It’s important to consider our impact when buying new clothes, but many mall retailers have programs to permanently remove old items from the rotation.

Jeans have new uses as housing insulation, pet beds, and more, thanks to Blue Jeans Go Green, which partners with several of our favorite denim suppliers: Madewell, Levi’s, Anthropology, EvereveAnd Area. Just bring old jeans and usually get a coupon or reward for your next ride. Not quite done loving your last pair? Levis is a big advocate for jeans durability and provides DIY videos to repair and reuse your old jeans.

Beyond old rivets, many of our favorite places to buy new also invite us to clothes the loop. DSW partners with Soles4Souls, funneling donations of new and pre-loved shoes to developing countries to provide shoes and create jobs by equipping small business owners to sell these shoes to their community. Soma donates our old bras to support (literally!) women experiencing homelessness, poverty or distress. H&M And Aldo reward clothing donations with a coupon for your next shopping spree and ensure those textiles don’t end up in landfills with Give Back Box and other ways to recycle.

Luxury brands like Canada Goose, Madewell, lululemonAnd Kate Spade will take back your used items and refurbish them to resell them on their used platforms or give them away for recycling. Based on the growing demand for eco-friendly options in the fashion world, stores are jumping on the recycling and buy-back bandwagon; and chances are your favorite retailer has an upcycling or recycling program (or a partnership with ThreadUp).

When your beauty bag runs empty, mac And Lush say bring them! Sing into Mac as you bring your empty little black jars to be recycled into new Mac packaging or turned into energy. At Lush, one clean vacuum gets you a dollar off your purchase or five empties get you a free face mask.

Conscious beauty

Cleansing ingredients in makeup and skincare products is a natural step in creating a better beauty routine, a goal encouraged by the biggies Sephoras the Clean and Planet Positive brands and Ultimates Conscious Umbrella, as well as Kiehls, The body store, Aveda, macAnd Sumptuous Shea Butter. In an industry of use and disposal, these brands are also climbing the sustainability ladder with responsible and eco-friendly packaging.

Two brands with Mall of America premises are leading the way to less waste in our laundry routines: excite thems Clean Charter line (sound like a real Frenchie and pronounce it Lox-ee-tahn) maintains ultra-high standards of naturally-derived ingredients in leave-on products and requires readily biodegradable ingredients for rinse-off products to minimize environmental impact.

You recognize the spiciness Lush showcase for its personal care products that look like delicious treats, but those bare products serve a purpose. Striving to achieve zero waste, approximately 65% ​​of its products are packaging-free, and many reduce water content by offering a solid alternative to traditional products, which reduces water content. All packaging used is made entirely of post-consumer plastic, sourced from selective collection programs and can be recycled again. Lush also reduced its clear plastic bottles by 10%, saving 13,500 pounds of plastic.

Clean the container

As the nation’s largest indoor mall, Mall of America is a colossal canvas to paint green, but she is ready for the challenge. When the mall was built 31 years ago, engineers and architects designed the building without a central heating system. (In MNquoi?!) With temperatures swinging wildly between minus twenty in the winter and over 90 in the summer, that sounds crazy. But 1.7 square miles of skylights help keep the complex at a constant 72 degrees; this is called passive solar energy. More than 30,000 plants and trees naturally filter the air and 100,000 ladybugs are released each year to serve as natural pest control in the mall ecosystem.

Through the recycling of oil, paper and cardboard, glass and food waste, more than 60% of shopping center waste is diverted from landfills. And unclaimed lost and found items are donated to local nonprofit organizations.