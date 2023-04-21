Minnesota Fashion Week Stylists Urge Millennials to Reclaim Y2K Fashion





‘The New Millennium: A Vintage Fashion Show’ kicks off the spring season of MN Fashion Week.

MINNEAPOLIS Find your best low-rise jeans, gather your butterfly clips, and drop a cake on some glitter body spray. This Sunday, early-aughts fashion will be celebrated at MN’s Fashion Week launch show: The new millenniumwhich will take place at 12:30 p.m. The whim in northeast Minneapolis. Together, the stylists of Twin Cities Lizann Villatoro And Jalyn Anderson build the production team Rose and Taurus, the duo responsible for pulling off major vintage fashion shows each season of MN Fashion Week. This season, however, hits close to home for the 37-year-old Villatoro, whose coming-of-age years centered squarely around the turn of the millennium. “I saw [Y2K trends] pop up and Im like, ‘Is this really gonna happen?’ Yeah, that’s gonna happen!” she laughed. “I remember high school was really awkward for me, and looking at the pictures, I was like, mmm no. I’m not going to do it again like this.” Anderson, on the other hand, who was born in 1997, is thrilled to own these styles for the first time. She had sisters who were Lizann’s age. “Millennials, they went through that in high school. So it’s nostalgic for them that way, but Gen Z, they were a bit younger, like me, maybe they saw siblings growing up, and I think I wish I could wear those clothes, I wish I could listen to that music,” said Anderson, whose attitude helps Villatoro embrace her teenage aesthetic and reclaim it as new. “Don’t get stuck in the grimace,” Villatoro said. “Don’t Get Stuck In The Cringe!” So why Y2K? Villatoro and Anderson explain that the decade has now moved beyond “retro” and into “vintage”. “There are a lot of schools of thought,” Villatoro said. “But I think the general consensus is, if its 20 years old, its vintage.” The two say they look for trends that include candy-inspired accessories, layering and pops of color. “When you look at historical fashion as a whole, the ’90s was a minimalist trend,” Anderson said. “That’s how trends work, the pendulum just swings in the opposite direction. And that’s why the year 2000 got really maximalist. Really sparkly, in your face. I’ll do the music videos, I’ll do the earrings, I’ll make the necklace.” But in addition to relishing in the styles of Hilary Duff’s iconic “Lizzie McGuire,” Anderson and Villatoro say they’re excited to transcend Y2K’s initial fashion spin by embracing body positivity. “My generation is really taking body image and really wanting to be respectful of how we talk about the body and how we look at other people’s bodies,” Anderson said. “When the older generation says, Oh, low-rise jeans, I could never. It’s just because the body conversation was different.” Part of how they spread this message is to support creative healing, a mental health agency, through ticket sales. Jamil Stamschror-Lott, a mental health practitioner, says their goal is to bring healing to people who have always been marginalized in a mental health care setting. “There are certain body types that are praised and some that aren’t,” Stamschror-Lott said. “Our concern is primarily with those who are not valued by society. And then with that lack of value, there are a ton of barriers. Our goal is to remove any kind of barrier. So we want to make sure that there is a representation.” If you come on Sunday, when you can feel free to put on your best 2000s tweaks, the team says they don’t feel pressured. “For the show, we hope to inspire,” Anderson said. “You don’t have to wear your childhood clothes. But we want to inspire you because it’s not just a vintage fashion show, where you feel like you’re very costumed. We’re adding that modern style.” You can buy tickets for the Sunday show here. Watch the latest KARE11 Sunrise coverage in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

