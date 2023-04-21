



You should dress like is a recurring column in which the writers of GQ profess their love for hyperspecific moments in celebrity style, then show you how to bring those vibes straight to your wardrobe. Spoiler alert: Denzel Washington is a style god. The legendary cool actor has always looked legendary cool, but back then it was talked about from the early 80s and up until the late 90s she was operating on a whole different level. Admittedly, the guy has never been one to embrace the high fashion swerves you’ve come to expect from some of his fellow A-listers. (We bet he’d look fantastic in a Haider Ackermman halter top, though.) Instead, Washington was and truly is a paragon of the nice-and-normal type of style that deserves to be pasted on millions. of Pinterest boards right now. Long before GQ gave the look a name, Denzel was making firsts and sitting courtside in some of the best examples of the genre we’ve yet seen. In the context of the understated luxury craze sweeping the internet, it’s tempting to categorize its vibe under the broader umbrella of stealth wealth, but the label doesn’t quite do its particular brand of laid-back style justice. Washington dresses with far more personality than any of the sneering characters inSuccession, and her clothes have a unique lived-in feel; they don’t look bland or calculated or chosen by a personal stylist from an Amex company. Usually he looks like your cool uncle who got dressed five minutes before going downstairs for dinner and still managed to show everyone to the table. Denzel Washington isn’t your uncle (unless he is?) and probably won’t drop by to give styling advice (unless he does?), but he can still teach you one thing or two on clothing. Here’s where to start. Choose a sick coat A big enough coat is an adjustment in itself, or at least solves most problems when you can’t lock in the rest of your outfit. As long as you have the right outerwear, you can afford to ditch the rest of the outfit (within reason). That’s not to say Denzel’s sartorial teammates, so to speak, didn’t turn in award-worthy performances: Even wearing just jeans and a sweater, his understanding of proportions was still spot-on. LLBean Original Field Jacket “Clyde” trench coat Saturdays NYC Drake’s Prince of Wales check wool raglan coat Leather jacket Samse Samse “James” Layer up a cute sweater Speaking of jerseys: Denzels are generally great. V-neck or quarter-zip, understated textures or unhealthy graphics, its must-have knits eschew the plain gray crew-neck in favor of styles with the perfect amount of pizzazz. Acne Studios crew neck sweater Uniqlo U Long Sleeve V-Neck Sweater J.Crew Heritage Shaker Stitch Cotton Sweater Thermal short raglan Lady White Co. Add a plain t-shirt and jeans Sometimes pulling off a big cut is just about mastering the fundamentals. And there’s nothing more basic than lightly faded jeans and a super crisp t-shirt. Take it from Washington: Once you’ve locked in the right duo, everything else will fall into place. Levi’s 505 regular fit jeans Buck Mason Field-Spec Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt Gildan G5000 Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 90s Loose Jeans in Gap BetterMade Denim Top it all off with a cap A longtime signature of Denzel’s style is his commitment to equipped Yankees. At this point, the standard MLB cap is more than a local hero, it’s a global sign of cool, and it has guys like Washington to thank for its pedigree. (Plus, it makes for an easy fix for bad hair days and tricky phases between cuts.) You also don’t have to buy a New Era that pays homage to the Bronx Bombers to borrow some of the hair. Denzel’s arrogance; choose a capany cap that suits you and wear it with the same carefree sense of zen. New Era New York Yankees MLB Authentic Collection 59FIFTY Cap Todd Snyder X NBA Knicks New Era Cap Free & Easy Don’t Trip Corduroy Snapback Cap Stssy Vintage S low pro

