Fashion
Second-hand fashion has a looming PFAS issue
A growing number of bans by US states are forcing apparel companies to find less toxic alternatives to perfluorinated or polyfluorinated substances called PFAS to make water- and stain-resistant shirts, hats and raincoats. California and New York have banned PFAS in apparel effective in 2025, while Maine has banned PFAS in consumer products, including apparel, starting in 2030.
The bans aim to keep this broad family of chemicals, which have been linked to cancer and other health effects, out of new products. But that leaves a loophole for the continued sale and circulation of existing PFAS-made products in second-hand markets at a time when buying second-hand is only becoming more popular. The second-hand clothing industry jumped to $177 billion in global sales in 2022, according to a recent report by online resale retailer ThredUp, and sales are expected to double to $350 billion by 2027.
Should we really continue to resell products that contain fundamentally dangerous chemicals? says Mike Schade, environmental program director Toxic-Free Futures Mind the Store. A circular economy is going to be a total failure if we recirculate dangerous chemicals.
The rise in second-hand shopping is happening in part because customers are looking for ways to save money amid rising inflation and also to make more sustainable buying choices. Meanwhile, companies are embracing resale, rental and other circular business models as a way to reduce environmental waste and boost their own sustainability credentials. In September, the Swiss sports brand On launched a resale site; a month later, Chinese fast fashion giant Shein followed suit. High-end outdoor clothing brand Canada Goose moved into resale last January, followed by Hennes & Mauritz AB announcing in March that it would partner with ThredUp to sell second-hand clothing and accessories.
PFAS chemicals are used in a range of products including textiles, cosmetics and fire fighting foam. From industrial waste disposal to laundry, there are a number of ways these substances end up in the environment. And once they’re there, PFAS can persist in water and soil for long periods of time, earning them the nickname chemicals forever.
A wave of restrictions is coming online to limit PFAS in some or all applications, with a focus on eliminating chemicals from industrial supply chains altogether. The focus has been on turning off the PFAS tap, says Yiliqi, a scientist and project manager with the named environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council.
Schade says he hopes more attention will also be paid to eliminating PFAS from legacy products. But dealing with PFAS in existing products is not easy.
Once it’s in the clothes, it’s really hard for us to tell or deal with it, Yiliqi says. His advice is for people to avoid, where possible, new and used products known to contain PFAS. If there isn’t an explicit label that says PFAS-free or something similar, his rule of thumb is to assume that the water and stain resistance descriptions probably mean those chemicals were involved.
It’s unclear who in the fashion world, even among companies promoting the circular economy, is thinking about PFAS and resale. Even the companies leading the way in both eliminating chemicals from their supply chain for good and offering second-hand deals have remained silent on the overlap: Patagonia Inc. and North’s parent company Faces VF Corp., both of which have taken steps to remove PFAS from their supply chains and both of which offer resale options, declined to comment. Canada Goose Holdings Inc., another retailer phasing out PFAS and new to resale, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
When asked about PFAS chemicals, ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart said he was unfamiliar. I’ll get it, he told Bloomberg Green.
Maxine Bdat, founder and director of fashion-focused think tank The New Standard Institute, says the issue has yet to gain much traction within the circularity community. As we attempt to make the transition to a better place, a just society, or whatever term we give it, it will not be a transition of its own, she says, noting the practical impossibility of suggesting to each of just get rid of your clothes and start over. There will be challenges along the way, and right now there’s no easy solution here.
By Zahra Hirji
Why Fashion Still Uses Toxic Chemicals Forever
Brands from Canada Goose to Patagonia still rely on PFAS for performance attributes like waterproofing.
