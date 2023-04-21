Oklahoma Bride will save her dress after a tornado destroys a venue





COLE, Okla. (KFOR) To call the last 24 hours an emotional roller coaster for the future Mr. and Mrs. Simpson would be an understatement. It was crazy, like mind-blowing, said Preston Simpson, Morgan Kendricks’ fiancé. All the plans made and the time people put into it, just to see it disappear. OK Gov declares state of emergency after storms

Around noon Wednesday, the couple loaded up with everything they needed for their wedding, scheduled for Saturday, at their dream location, Scissortail Silos in Cole. We took my dress, all our decorations, personalized items that I had made for our loved ones, says Kendrick. That was pretty much all we had accumulated in the eight months of planning for our wedding. However, last night’s tornado literally shredded their months of planning in seconds, turning the beautiful venue into a pile of rubble. Picture KFOR It was very devastating, Simpson said. But perhaps not so surprisingly, the couple said a wave of Oklahomans had stepped up to help them save their big day. They had reached out to their places, people were offering me their dresses, their decorations, their arches, their balloons, Kendrick said. It was amazing. In the end, they chose to go with the Harn Homestead for their new venue. According to Kendrick, they gave it away for free. The wedding is still scheduled for Saturday. This morning, Kendrick was fortunately able to recover her wedding dress from the rubble. She says whether it is stained or not, she wears it. Initial Reports: 8 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma

Because it tells a story and it’s my own wedding dress, Kendrick said. I was waiting for this moment. Although the moment was a little different than expected, the couple say they couldn’t be more grateful. To see the kindness in people, Simpson said. It speaks much louder than they think.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfor.com/news/local/bride-to-be-saves-dress-after-venue-destroyed-in-tornado/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos