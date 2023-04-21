Cornell’s first Fashion Expo takes over New York

The College of Human Ecologys’ inaugural Cornell Fashion Expo provided a unique opportunity for student designers to showcase their work to industry experts and Cornell alumni in one of the fashion capitals of the world. Held April 14 at New York Citys National Arts Club, the theme of the event was Fashion Within AND Beyond the Traditional.

Twelve outstanding submissions were selected for the exhibition, and student designers interacted with over 100 attendees, explaining the thought processes and advanced technologies behind their work.

Lila Frost 25, right, describes the inspiration behind her collection, Broken Pomegranates: A Sensorial Exploration of Emotion and Unveiling through Underwear.

This event, which we hope will become an annual tradition, helps strengthen our colleges’ presence in the city while providing our incredible design students with a unique experience,” said Rachel Dunifon, Dean of Rebecca Q. and James C.Morgan. from the College of Human Ecology. This multidisciplinary, human-centered design approach is what sets Human Ecology apart.

To be selected, students submitted their creations and written descriptions to a jury of faculty members, and each collection was reviewed for its inventiveness, commitment to sustainability, and ability to inspire a sense of connection. Their designs were inspired by issues such as fabric waste and violence against marginalized groups, and they explored human experience, including their own personal life journeys. Those selected said that the opportunity to exhibit their designs at the fashion show was very different from the Cornell Fashion Collective Spring Show at Barton Hall.

When the parade takes place, the comments you hear are more like Wow, this is a beautiful piece, said Nikolas Martin 26. And while it’s wonderful, you can’t quite tell the story behind every design, this that the whole process was. There are so many hours and so much thought behind every piece made.

Martins collection Su u ang, Vietnamese for The red-headed crane bleeds featured a black suit with a red 3D origami crane protruding from the chest. The collection was inspired by the near extinction of the sarus crane after the Vietnam War and reflects his culture as a person of black and Vietnamese descent.

Creativity and technical mastery are at the heart of Angela Lans 24’s three-piece collection, Webbed Affair. Using techniques learned in Assistant Professor Fatma Baytars’ fiber science class this semester, Lan prototyped her designs on a computer, then used a laser cutter, 3D printer and engraver to construct a golden web pattern. in a corset tied to a sage green silky romper.

Many of the designers selected were lower-class students, representing rising stars in Cornell’s fashion community. Zoe Alvarez 26 used more than 150 strips of fabric to hand-weave a retro pantsuit, and she explained to expo attendees the long and laborious process of making the garment.

Mattie Nguyen 25 saw the exhibition as a chance to deepen and broaden her understanding and goals as a designer. As a college student studying both design and management, my aspiration is to design menswear that seamlessly integrates conceptual fashion with commercial viability, he said. New York is the center of American fashion, so being able to walk here is so special to us.

Location is everything, echoed Kim Phoenix 12, MA 18, lecturer and academic advisor for the students of this spring parade and member of the exhibition’s jury. Anyone in the design world has a presence in New York, she said.

Nadine El Nesr, 23, said her selection for the exhibition in its inaugural year was a crowning achievement in her college career as a designer. The atmosphere and ambiance created by the judging panel, the National Arts Club and the designers present at the event set the tone for a great evening of celebration, networking, laughter and learning, a-t she declared. Being part of the first Fashion Expo, in New York as well, was a very special moment for me and a highlight of my time at Cornell.

Past attendees said they appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the designers’ work.

I was very impressed with the thought, creativity and execution of each piece, said 98-year-old Lucie Ayres, founder of 22 Interiors, a full-service interior design agency based in Los Angeles.

Lori Greene, 92, president of the Human Ecology Alumni Association, added: The future of fashion design looks very bright in the hands of these students and their dedicated faculty.

Natalia Rommen is a Communications Specialist at Cornell University Cooperative Extension NYC; Galib Braschler is a communications specialist at the College of Human Ecology.