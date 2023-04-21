Doja Cat reveals she was “super sick” at Fashion Week





Doja Cat was feeling green as she went red for Paris Fashion Week.

in a new interview with L’Officeil, the 27-year-old “Need To Know” singer, notes that her grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week, which saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, has was preceded by a very uncomfortable period of preparation.

“I didn’t realize I had to get up at four in the morning,” she noted, of the time spent executing her look. “So we got there, and I didn’t realize until I sat in the chair that I had gastroenteritis. So I had gotten very sick.”

“I’m sitting there, and I feel the swirl of a knife,” she explained. “The whole team was so nice. The whole glam team was so understanding and so sensitive and kind. It was awesome and very professional.”





“I was trying to joke around and make light of the situation, but over time it only got worse,” she added. “My stomach felt like there was a blade in it, and it was just spinning at 100 miles per hour. I’ve never felt pain worse than that and on one of the most important days of my life So it was full of emotions and just crazy feelings.”

“Doja’s Inferno” was created by famed makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team of pros. They spent “4 hours and 58 minutes” placing each crystal by hand on Doja’s skin, McGrath shared on Instagram. The singer and fashion icon’s hair was covered in beanies, then her skin in paint, before crystals and gold dust were applied to her body.

“I was seated, I had underwear on and a blindfold,” the singer explained. “They started with a coat of red paint, and they just covered me in that, then a coat of glue, then I think they sprinkled glitter on it. Then the crystals. And I would have one, two , three, four people on my body as it was happening, all around me, working on different parts of my body.”





McGrath wrote in an Instagram caption“Such a pleasure to work with the wonderful @DojaCat and the incredible @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrathwhich has been covered with over 30,000 hand applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The end product was a magical and mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. xx”

When asked if the ordeal was worth it, Doja was enthusiastic: “Yeah, definitely. I’m very, very proud of it.”

