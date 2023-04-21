Exchange and Resale for Earth Day 2023

The New York Post may receive revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



There are plenty of ways to make sure you’re protecting the planet on Earth Day and every other day too. Whether it’s recycling, using grocery bags, opting for glass over plastic, composting, or eating fresh produce from your garden or local farmer’s market.

Another important way to reduce waste and impact is to wear second-hand clothes. The resale market has come a long way since the days of rummaging through seedy thrift stores. In fact, the United States Chamber of Commerce points out that resale is one of the fastest growing retail segments and is expected to grow 16 times faster than non-resale over the next four years.

So it’s no surprise that lululemon, the activewear juggernaut with a loyal fan base, has launched its own earth-friendly program. As of April 2022, lululemon’s As New Program allows buyers to trade in and resell all lightly used lululemon items.

While we’re big fans of the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section, you can now get lululemon gear for even less.

The Like New program is now available nationwide in 394 stores (excluding points of sale) and is easy to use. The concept is simple: customers can trade in lightly used pieces in-store and receive an e-gift card to buy other clothes they’ve previously owned or new pieces online without a receipt. Later, the brand will post the item(s) on its online resale store for someone else to enjoy.

“Like New is one of lululemon’s commitments to help restore the environment. This extends the life cycle of our equipment which is designed to be reused and recycled,” said the Like New Landing Page bed. “We’re also on track to make 100% of our products with sustainable materials by 2030, and starting in 2021, we’re sourcing 100% renewable electricity for our owned and operated facilities.”

If you are interested in buying used lululemon equipment, go directly to the retailer on the I like New website is the way to go. If you like a piece online but it’s not available in your size, opt for email notifications so you know immediately when your size is yours. The website is updated daily!









Find fan favorites in the Like New women’s pants section, including Wunder Under Crops, High Waisted Joggers, Align Crops, Wunder Train Items, Fast and Free Tights and more.









Hang on to men’s shirt styles like the Surge hot half zip, polo shirts, Drysense workout half zips, The Fundamental t-shirts, crew necks and more.









Take advantage of incredible savings in the lululemon Like New jackets section for women on bombers, trench coats, vests, windbreakers, packable jackets, and more. Who knows, maybe you’ll spot an impeccable Define jacket!









If you’ve had your eye on a lululemon Everywhere belt bag for a while, you might be able to pick one up at a discount from the Like New bags section. Other styles you can spot include the Go Getter Bag, Define Backpack, various shoulder bags and more.









Warm weather is just around the corner! Stock up on a handful of new lululemon dresses, including styles like the Court Crush Dress, T-Shirt Dresses, Midi Dresses, Picnic Play Dress, and more.

How does lululemon Like New work?

Go to your local store and exchange any used parts you are willing to part with. A store employee will review your gear and, if accepted, you will immediately receive an e-gift card via email for future use. Use your gift card to purchase new lululemon apparel in-store or online. Equipment you have resold will be professionally cleaned, graded, stamped with the Like New logo and uploaded to the Like New resale website. Your gear will go to a new home and find new life in someone else’s closet. 100% of all proceeds from your order are donated to lululemon’s sustainability initiatives.

What do you want to know

You can purchase lululemon Like New items directly. If you’re not interested in parting with any of your lululemon gear, head straight to the Like New website and buy whatever your heart desires with a credit or debit card.

Items must be in good condition to be accepted during the exchange process: no pilling, tears or stains.

Currently, underwear, swimwear, yoga accessories, and self-care products are not eligible for exchange.

Resold tank tops, shirts, shorts, and skirts will each get a $5 credit, while hoodies, sweaters, pants, crops, leggings, dresses, and bags will each get you a $10 credit. For outerwear, you will receive a credit of $25 each.

Buyers are free to keep or donate any items not accepted through lululemon’s textile recycling partner, Debrand.

Another big benefit of the Like New program is that hardcore lululemon buyers can now get their hands on hard-to-get pieces (what the brand calls “mixed styles”) that may have sold out years ago. .

How to Buy Rare or Discontinued Goods items

All items noted as “Mixed Styles” are either rare, discontinued or unique items that you will not be able to find anywhere else. You can locate them while shopping in the Like New product categories (women’s and men’s shirts, for example), or there’s a dedicated section for rare pieces under the Mixed Styles tab.

How to navigate the Like New site

Just like the lululemon website, The Like New online platform is just as easy to use. Many filters (size, color, collection, style, etc.) allow buyers to quickly access the items they are interested in. You can choose between “like new” and “lightly used” items, which may vary in price but start at just $4. As the name suggests, brand new items are pristine, while lightly used items may show some minor signs of wear. These imperfections will be expressly indicated on the product page. Examples include “a slight unscrewing on the inner thighs” or “minor discoloration in several places”.

Overall, Like new is a big win for everyone involved and an incredible luxury experience compared to many other resale options. You know you’re getting the best care and quality for your recycled lululemon items, helping the planet, the brand and your wardrobe.

