URI Students to Showcase Their Designs at the Annual Spring Splash Fashion Show – Rhody Today

KINGSTON, RI April 21, 2023 There’s no better way to spring into the new fashion season than by joining University of Rhode Island Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design students for an evening of creativity and fashion.

On Sunday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m., URI will host its 19th Annual Spring Splash Fashion Show in the Memorial Union Ballroom, highlighting the work of students from the Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design.

Susan Hannel, an associate professor, has been organizing the fashion show since 2004. In 2019, Elaine Grullon joined URI as an assistant professor and has since worked alongside Hannel to organize the event.

A model by Lillian Marie 23 from the 2022 show, worn by her sister Emily. Lillian will exhibit her creations again this year. (Photo courtesy of Susan Hannel)

When Elaine joined us in 2019, I had my first person to help do that, Hannel said. And that made a huge difference.

In 2021, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic. Instead of hosting a parade, the event spotlighted the TMD department. Last year’s show, also in the ballroom, was the first in-person show since the pandemic. The event, lasting approximately two and a half hours, includes a parade, prizes, raffles and refreshments. Tickets for the fashion show are $10 for URI students and $25 for the general public. A VIP ticket is also available with stage side seating and a goodie bag curated by Hannel and Grullon. Click on here for tickets.

Spring Splash is a fundraising event created to support students in the TMD department. Two audience favorite prizes will be awarded. The prizes will be voted on by the public and the winners will share a cash prize that has been donated by a faculty member.

Money raised from the event will support the TMD department and the students, Hannel said. They hope to purchase new equipment such as sewing machines or fund opportunities for students to participate in experiential opportunities, such as visiting museums.

Spring Splash highlights the hard work of students in the Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design program. (URI Photo/Michael Salerno)

The event is open to all TMD design students who have completed the course requirements, Hannel said. All designs must be original works. This year, 21 students, mostly seniors, will present their creations. Overall, there will be around 40 models on display.

Lillian Marie, a senior, will present six of her creations in the salon.

Marie has been working on her designs since the fall semester and said she can’t wait to see how her pieces fit together to fit her Garden Party theme.

She said after last year’s Spring Splash, she immediately knew she wanted to do a bigger collection for this year’s show.

I chose the Garden Party theme because I wanted to incorporate nature and other aspects of life into my collection. I love making elegant pieces, so I made dresses based on what I’d like to see at a tea party in the garden, she said. Making six garments was a definite process. I put so much time, effort and money into this collection.

Senior Hannah Hardy has two plays in the show. Her designs revolve around the Red Dress Project, a Canadian initiative created to draw attention to the growing number of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Hardy said that in the TMD draping course, professor Maryanne Meservey asked students to apply the principles of draping and create a piece inspired by this red dress initiative.

My first look, Delaine, is inspired by power and strength. It features a leather collar that extends to widen the shoulders and resembles armor, a fitted satin bodice and a tiered tulle skirt, Hardy said. The piece was inspired by Delaine Copenace, a member of the Onigaming First Nation, who was murdered at the age of 16 in Ontario.

Hardy’s second piece, Heaven, pays homage to Heaven Traverse of the Fisher River Cree Nation, who was murdered at the age of 18 months in Manitoba. Hardy said the piece was meant to break the silence surrounding the missing and murdered Indigenous women’s movement.

I want to arouse the emotion of the public and be a voice for the disappeared and

murdered aboriginal women who never had a chance to be heard. This dress is

elegant but demands attention, she says. This piece makes you think and

expresses that we refuse to sit in silence while innocent human beings lose their lives, and this will no longer go unnoticed.

Hardy said the dress will also feature the phrases Threaten Our Existence on the inner left panel of the cape and Expect Our Resistance on the inner right panel of the cape.

If my plays can reach just one person in the audience, I will have succeeded, Hardy said.

Hannel and Grullon are eager for the public to see the pieces the students have created and how they have improved their design skills. And customers should look forward to this eye-catching and educational experience.

Morgan Maleonskie, an intern in the Department of Communications and Marketing at the University of Rhode Islands and a double major in journalism and communications studies, wrote this press release.