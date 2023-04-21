Nikki Haley ripped for an off-white dress at her daughter’s wedding





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has received scathing criticism for wearing an off-white dress to her daughter’s wedding. Hope for the White House in 2024 posted a photo on his social networks on her daughter’s big day, posing for a family photo with husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and new son-in-law Josh Jackson. We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh,” she wrote. “Thank you for our sweet family and friends who joined us in support and celebration. Rena and Josh, we couldn’t be more proud of you two! Most of the comments congratulated Haley and her growing family. Yet other posters sharply criticized the off-white dress worn by the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN in the Trump administration. Was the mother of the bride wearing WHITE, gasped one Twitter user. Ummmm why the hell are you wearing an almost white dress that could easily have been a wedding dress??? scolded another user. It was very selfish of you to try to upstage him, but given how much you want all the attention on yourself, it doesn’t surprise me.





Netizens slammed Nikki Haley’s dress choice, calling it too close to white to wear to a wedding. Nikki Haley/Twitter Another asked the same way: …Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding????? Did you wear white to your daughter’s wedding? another baffled user lamented. Why are you basically wearing white and grabbing the groom? Scary, yet another tweeted. However, other social media posters adored Haleys dress. Best wishes to the beautiful couple! And the best mother of the bride dress I’ve seen, commented Heather Nauert Haley’s Instagram post. Where did you find your MOTB dress? wondered a future mother-in-law.





Nikki Haley posted another photo of herself celebrating her daughter Rena’s wedding. ginaskrobola12/instagram Haley launched her presidential campaign in February and is currently considered a longshot. The 51-year-old White House aspirant is part of a group of GOP candidates that includes the top frontrunner – former President Donald Trump – as well as former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to officially announce his White House bid, but has been seen as the frontrunner to take on Trump in the GOP. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who Haley nominated to the Senate in 2012 to replace Jim DeMint, who is retiring, is also considering a run.





Nikki Haley launched her bid for the White House in February but is considered a long shot at this stage of the race, Reuters According to FiveThirtyEightthe highest poll of Trump nationally at 49.5%, followed by DeSantis at 25.7%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 5.8% and Haley at 4.3%. Haley said recently that voters should understand that it might be difficult for [Trump] win a general,” although she also said she considers Trump a “friend” and is “proud to serve” in his administration. An analysis of a recent poll by The Post found that while Trump has been increasing his support among Republican primary voters since being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, he remains largely unpopular among Americans in general.

