How this designer uses scraps to create sustainable fashion





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser. Now Playing Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the creator of sustainable fashion 04:54

FOLLOWING 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts make their own wine in Sonoma County 05:04

3rd Hour of TODAY takes the show to Sonoma County, California 08:16

TODAY showcases the growing trend of repair clinics avoiding waste 05:44

Zoo baby boom offers new hope for endangered species 03:25

TODAY’s five things: plumber, nanny and vet share tips 08:23

How to protect your photographic archives if you use digital storage services 02:57

$15 million in gold and other valuables stolen in Toronto airport robbery 00:33

Why Potholes Appear Faster Than Crews Can Fill Them 02:56

SpaceX’s unmanned craft explodes during test flight 03:10

Prosecutors drop charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting 05:03

Lawyer for whistleblower in Hunter Biden investigation speaks out 02:51

President Biden set to officially launch 2024 re-election campaign 01:37

Scientists explore the oceans in search of solutions to climate change 05:07

Indigenous reserve creates underground greenhouse 04:16

Father and daughter rescued after jet ski sinks in lake full of alligators 02:05

Tax official asks for whistleblower protection in Hunter Biden investigation 00:36

Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger shares his perspective on the pilot shortage 02:22

Pilot shortage looms as wave of travel is about to kick off 02:35

Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to turn gray 01:18 Designer Daniel Silverstein, known as Zero Waste Daniel, uses every bit of material to create his sustainable designs and the fashion world is taking notice. The main thing for me personally is that satisfaction of knowing it was something that someone considered trash, and time, energy and expertise turned it into something beautiful, he says . TODAY reports Donna Farizan.April 21, 2023 Read More Now Playing Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the creator of sustainable fashion 04:54

FOLLOWING 3rd Hour of TODAY hosts make their own wine in Sonoma County 05:04

3rd Hour of TODAY takes the show to Sonoma County, California 08:16

TODAY showcases the growing trend of repair clinics avoiding waste 05:44

Zoo baby boom offers new hope for endangered species 03:25

TODAY’s five things: plumber, nanny and vet share tips 08:23

How to protect your photographic archives if you use digital storage services 02:57

$15 million in gold and other valuables stolen in Toronto airport robbery 00:33

Why Potholes Appear Faster Than Crews Can Fill Them 02:56

SpaceX’s unmanned craft explodes during test flight 03:10

Prosecutors drop charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting 05:03

Lawyer for whistleblower in Hunter Biden investigation speaks out 02:51

President Biden set to officially launch 2024 re-election campaign 01:37

Scientists explore the oceans in search of solutions to climate change 05:07

Indigenous reserve creates underground greenhouse 04:16

Father and daughter rescued after jet ski sinks in lake full of alligators 02:05

Tax official asks for whistleblower protection in Hunter Biden investigation 00:36

Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger shares his perspective on the pilot shortage 02:22

Pilot shortage looms as wave of travel is about to kick off 02:35

Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to turn gray 01:18

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/video/how-this-designer-uses-scraps-to-create-sustainable-fashion-170920517574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos