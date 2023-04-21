Connect with us

Fashion

How this designer uses scraps to create sustainable fashion

How this designer uses scraps to create sustainable fashion

 


Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Now Playing

    Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the creator of sustainable fashion

    04:54

  • FOLLOWING

    3rd Hour of TODAY hosts make their own wine in Sonoma County

    05:04

  • 3rd Hour of TODAY takes the show to Sonoma County, California

    08:16

  • TODAY showcases the growing trend of repair clinics avoiding waste

    05:44

  • Zoo baby boom offers new hope for endangered species

    03:25

  • TODAY’s five things: plumber, nanny and vet share tips

    08:23

  • How to protect your photographic archives if you use digital storage services

    02:57

  • $15 million in gold and other valuables stolen in Toronto airport robbery

    00:33

  • Why Potholes Appear Faster Than Crews Can Fill Them

    02:56

  • SpaceX’s unmanned craft explodes during test flight

    03:10

  • Prosecutors drop charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting

    05:03

  • Lawyer for whistleblower in Hunter Biden investigation speaks out

    02:51

  • President Biden set to officially launch 2024 re-election campaign

    01:37

  • Scientists explore the oceans in search of solutions to climate change

    05:07

  • Indigenous reserve creates underground greenhouse

    04:16

  • Father and daughter rescued after jet ski sinks in lake full of alligators

    02:05

  • Tax official asks for whistleblower protection in Hunter Biden investigation

    00:36

  • Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger shares his perspective on the pilot shortage

    02:22

  • Pilot shortage looms as wave of travel is about to kick off

    02:35

  • Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to turn gray

    01:18

Designer Daniel Silverstein, known as Zero Waste Daniel, uses every bit of material to create his sustainable designs and the fashion world is taking notice. The main thing for me personally is that satisfaction of knowing it was something that someone considered trash, and time, energy and expertise turned it into something beautiful, he says . TODAY reports Donna Farizan.April 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Meet Zero Waste Daniel, the creator of sustainable fashion

    04:54

  • FOLLOWING

    3rd Hour of TODAY hosts make their own wine in Sonoma County

    05:04

  • 3rd Hour of TODAY takes the show to Sonoma County, California

    08:16

  • TODAY showcases the growing trend of repair clinics avoiding waste

    05:44

  • Zoo baby boom offers new hope for endangered species

    03:25

  • TODAY’s five things: plumber, nanny and vet share tips

    08:23

  • How to protect your photographic archives if you use digital storage services

    02:57

  • $15 million in gold and other valuables stolen in Toronto airport robbery

    00:33

  • Why Potholes Appear Faster Than Crews Can Fill Them

    02:56

  • SpaceX’s unmanned craft explodes during test flight

    03:10

  • Prosecutors drop charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting

    05:03

  • Lawyer for whistleblower in Hunter Biden investigation speaks out

    02:51

  • President Biden set to officially launch 2024 re-election campaign

    01:37

  • Scientists explore the oceans in search of solutions to climate change

    05:07

  • Indigenous reserve creates underground greenhouse

    04:16

  • Father and daughter rescued after jet ski sinks in lake full of alligators

    02:05

  • Tax official asks for whistleblower protection in Hunter Biden investigation

    00:36

  • Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger shares his perspective on the pilot shortage

    02:22

  • Pilot shortage looms as wave of travel is about to kick off

    02:35

  • Researchers may have discovered what causes hair to turn gray

    01:18

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.today.com/video/how-this-designer-uses-scraps-to-create-sustainable-fashion-170920517574

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: