Shop Stylish Spring Dresses Under $50 At Nordstrom Now

Shop Stylish Spring Dresses Under $50 At Nordstrom Now

 


Fancy swapping your jeans and pants for easy-to-wear dresses? It’s the season to simplify morning dressing with unique outfits.

While you should definitely unbox and shake some of your favorite dresses from years past that have been in storage, you should also treat yourself to a few new styles this year. More than Nordström, there are flattering spring styles that suit all body types and suit a variety of occasions. Take this Knit Midi Dress it’s actually reversible. The v-neck version is perfect for a hot summer date, while the side with the higher neckline is ideal for busy weekends running errands.

Believe it or not, there are tons of gorgeous, stylish summer dresses on sale for under $50 at Nordström right away. If you’re ready to stock up your wardrobe for the season, check out these seven editor-approved picks below.

Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knitted Midi Dress$18.97 to $49 (original $49)

Get two dresses for the price of one when you buy this Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knitted Midi Dress it’s on sale for less than $20.

Chelsea28 organza midi dress with ruffles and cap sleeves$49.50 to $69.30 (original $99)

Need an out-of-this-world look for a summer wedding? This Chelsea28 organza midi dress with ruffles and cap sleeves in hot pink is sure to turn heads.

Caslon Smocked Long Sleeve Dress$41.40 to $44.85 (original $69)

Your summer wardrobe isn’t complete without an easy and airy white dress and this Caslon Smocked Long Sleeve Dress fits the bill perfectly.

Cece floral-print slip dress$48.95 to $71.20 (original $89)

People of their pink era will love this flirty and feminine Cece floral-print slip dress.

Billabong Tomboy Cotton Blend Tank Dress$34.96 (original $49.95)

Show off your curves in these stretchy, easy-to-wear pants Billabong Tomboy Cotton Blend Tank Dress. The sunny yellow color is perfect for the season.

Caslon Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Dress$44.85 to $55.20 (original $69)

Whether you’re celebrating a loved one’s graduation or a baby shower, wear this super cute Caslon Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Dress.

Lulus All About The Glitz One Shoulder Dress$49.99 (original $68)

If you are someone who likes to dress up whatever the occasion then grab this gorgeous Lulus All About The Glitz One Shoulder Dress while it’s less than $50.

