Remake of the movie “White Men Can’t Jump”

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow has made headlines for his catchy songs, undeniable rizz and rumored relationships with it-girls like Addison Rae and Dua Lipa. Now the ‘First Class’ hitmaker is making his big-screen acting debut with a remake of the 1992 sports comedy white men can’t jump, which originally starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. In the new film, he stars alongside Friday night lights actor Sinqua Walls as street hustlers and basketball players who join forces to earn extra money. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming release of Jack Harlow’s new movie, white men can’t jump, from its plot to its casting. What is white men can’t jump about? So what can we expect from Jack and Sinqua in the white men can’t jump redo? The synopsis of the 1992 film, by IMDbis as follows: Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of making money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament. According to a report by Deadline, the new film is a modernized version of the 1992 film, following “two street basketball hustlers who first try to hustle, then team up for a bigger score.” By The Hollywood Reporter, Sinqua’s character Kamal was “a promising player who derailed his future in the sport”, while Jack plays Jeremy, “a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career”. Who is in the white men can’t jump discard? In March 2022, Deadline reported that Jack landed his first major film role as Jeremy in the upcoming film. Friday night lights star Sinqua Walls joins him as well as Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Lance Reddick, Zak Steiner and Landyn Lu, among other stars. Theo Wargo//Getty Images Is there a white men can’t jump trailer? Yes! An official trailer for the film was released on April 20, 2023. In it, we see Jack and Sinqua engage in some trashy conversation on the basketball court. Jack’s character, Jeremy, faces digs like being called “a yoga teacher” who dresses like “a white girl at Whole Foods.” Watch the full trailer for the comedy film below. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. When white men can’t jump to go out? white men can’t jump will be available to stream on Hulu from May 19, 2023. Deputy Editor Sam is Associate Editor at Seventeen, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health and beauty. When she’s not blushing her cheeks, you can probably find her live-tweeting or doing SwiftToks.

