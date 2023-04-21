The ugly truth of today’s fashion





Photo by Thomas H Foto | Flickr The first time I walked into Brandy Melville I was 15. I had avoided it all my life, choosing instead to find my clothes in one of the surrounding stores. Fully aware of the reputation that preceded the popular clothing brand, I walked inside, unsurprised to find that the stores’ one-size-fits-all policy didn’t fit my body type. I left as self-loathing filled my mind. Oddly enough, this issue is just the beginning of a long list of body-negative clothing trends that have dominated the fashion and entertainment industry in recent years. Brandy Melville, a popular teen clothing brand, has been criticized for its lack of size inclusion. The brand is known for only providing one size fits all clothing, which in reality only fits a niche group of individuals who would typically be classified as size small. This policy, while not explicitly stated by the brand, embraces the idea that only individuals with smaller and leaner body types are worthy enough to purchase and wear the garments, leaving the rest of us to have ashamed of what should make us feel beautiful. Next, of course, should be the corset trend, which has seen a surge in popularity in social media and celebrity fashion. The corset, for those who don’t know, is a garment designed to snug the waist, creating the desired hourglass figure. It’s long been known that corsets tend to make the wearer feel uncomfortable and gassy, ​​further perpetuating the idea that only a certain body shape is desirable. According to the Royal College of Surgeons of England, continued use of corsets over time could lead to poor digestion and over time the back muscle could atrophy. Considering the illusory body image and real negative health effects of corsets, one has to wonder why they continue to be at the forefront of fame and fast fashion. Social media and the entertainment industry have long influenced fashion trends and habits. Throughout the beginning of this year, the trends of the year 2000 were directed towards the re-glorification of ultra-thin bodies, hiding the extreme diet and exercise regimen that hides behind low-rise jeans and tops. tight shorts. Most clothing of this era achieved only one common goal: to celebrate a body that was as lean as humanly possible. Not only is this toxic mindset harmful to individuals on social media and influenced by celebrities, but it promotes an unhealthy lifestyle that can have perilous consequences down the road. But how can we talk about the negative implications of clothing on body image if we don’t mention modeling? While there have been some small improvements in the model industry when it comes to body type inclusiveness, non-ultra lean individuals are still woefully underrepresented on the runway. Many brands and fashion houses still choose to put thinness at the forefront of their trends, a trait that trickles down to celebrity fashion and then to the mainstream. Additionally, photos and videos of models are usually severely photoshopped and retouched, creating a false image of what the perfect body should look like. By failing to embrace all colors, shapes, and sizes, the modeling industry further promotes existing feelings of inadequacy and shame in people who are already negatively affected by the other previously mentioned negative body tendencies. Let’s be realistic. It’s 2023. It’s time for the fashion industry to realize that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and everyone deserves to feel valued and celebrated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetriangle.org/opinion/the-ugly-truth-of-todays-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos